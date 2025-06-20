rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Earthenware Roasting Pot (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Desk (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079600/desk-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078709/boston-rocker-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078708/boston-rocker-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082055/toy-bank-hunter-shooting-bear-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Einar Heiberg
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073790/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059608/cigar-store-indian-19351942-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Speaking Dog Mechanical Bank (c. 1939) by Einar Heiberg
Speaking Dog Mechanical Bank (c. 1939) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084720/speaking-dog-mechanical-bank-c-1939-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Horse (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
Horse (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060922/horse-19351942-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059617/cigar-store-indian-19351942-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
Silver Teapot (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081653/silver-teapot-c-1938-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059643/cigar-store-indian-19351942-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Charles T Smith
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Charles T Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082000/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Crockery Flower Vase (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Crockery Flower Vase (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079513/crockery-flower-vase-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Grease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Grease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080061/grease-lamp-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059629/cigar-store-indian-19351942-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Nicholas Acampora
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081994/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Child's Chair (View of Seat Bottom) (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
Child's Chair (View of Seat Bottom) (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079230/childs-chair-view-seat-bottom-c-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Cigar Store Figure (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
Cigar Store Figure (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059583/cigar-store-figure-19351942-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Bed Post Top (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
Bed Post Top (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078598/bed-post-top-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Silver Chocolate Pot (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
Silver Chocolate Pot (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081587/silver-chocolate-pot-c-1938-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain license