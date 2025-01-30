rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Egg Cabinet (c. 1938) by Eileen Knox
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingseggphotoantique
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079195/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Box Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
Box Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078730/box-desk-c-1938-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079534/cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food set, editable design element
watercolor food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132003/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079415/corner-cupboard-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food set, editable design element
watercolor food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131949/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Desk (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079603/desk-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Press Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Press Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081139/press-cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Easter egg hunt Instagram post template
Easter egg hunt Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13058457/easter-egg-hunt-instagram-post-templateView license
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080881/painted-wooden-chest-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080163/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food set, editable design element
watercolor food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132008/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081410/secretary-c-1938-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter Instagram post template
Happy Easter Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13058399/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView license
Painted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
Painted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080888/painted-chest-drawers-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Easter eggs Instagram post template
Easter eggs Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517107/easter-eggs-instagram-post-templateView license
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain license
Easter sale poster template
Easter sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489277/easter-sale-poster-templateView license
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Cabinet for Storage (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Cabinet for Storage (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079000/cabinet-for-storage-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian glassware design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian glassware design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058006/editable-victorian-glassware-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079170/chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian glassware, editable vintage drinking container design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian glassware, editable vintage drinking container design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059178/png-20th-century-antique-artView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny and eggs, png creative remix, editable design
Easter bunny and eggs, png creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070596/easter-bunny-and-eggs-png-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079194/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Easter sale Instagram post template
Easter sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517087/easter-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Easter gift voucher template
Easter gift voucher template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434646/easter-gift-voucher-templateView license
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081403/secretary-c-1938-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
Easter gift voucher template
Easter gift voucher template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14337632/easter-gift-voucher-templateView license
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Easter gift voucher template
Easter gift voucher template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434677/easter-gift-voucher-templateView license
Kas (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranz
Kas (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080436/kas-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license