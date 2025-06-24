rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Economy White Cap (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Save
Edit Image
animalpersonartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingswhite
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Economy Night Cap (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Economy Night Cap (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079814/economy-night-cap-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Gardening club Instagram post template, editable text
Gardening club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597833/gardening-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Economy Sewing Supply Holder (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Economy Sewing Supply Holder (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079820/economy-sewing-supply-holder-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Economy Handkerchief and Mitts (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Economy Handkerchief and Mitts (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079798/economy-handkerchief-and-mitts-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Padded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Padded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080861/padded-quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Classic literature poster template, editable text and design
Classic literature poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543694/classic-literature-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pin Cushion (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Pin Cushion (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080994/pin-cushion-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Darned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Darned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079551/darned-collar-pattern-embroidery-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Aspic Mold (c. 1938) by Philip Johnson
Aspic Mold (c. 1938) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078515/aspic-mold-c-1938-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Garden party blog banner template, editable text
Garden party blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597930/garden-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Birch Bark Shoe (1938) by Eugene C Miller
Birch Bark Shoe (1938) by Eugene C Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078619/birch-bark-shoe-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain license
Bear ballerina, digital art editable remix
Bear ballerina, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632759/bear-ballerina-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Cap (c. 1940) by Dorothy M Gerhard
Cap (c. 1940) by Dorothy M Gerhard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085505/cap-c-1940-dorothy-gerhardFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10417265/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Pottery Pig (c. 1938) by John Winters
Pottery Pig (c. 1938) by John Winters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081111/pottery-pig-c-1938-john-wintersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Embroidered Collar (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Embroidered Collar (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079834/embroidered-collar-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081196/quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712341/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Crewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
Crewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074173/crewel-embroidery-valance-c-1937-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Snow Catcher (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
Snow Catcher (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081713/snow-catcher-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Patch Pocket and Decorations on Ky. Rifle (1938) by Charles Moss
Patch Pocket and Decorations on Ky. Rifle (1938) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080923/patch-pocket-and-decorations-ky-rifle-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Rosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Rosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081304/rosette-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Decoration (c. 1939) by John Collins
Wall Decoration (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085087/wall-decoration-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Linen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075707/linen-table-cloth-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license