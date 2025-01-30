rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Economy Samples of Silk (c. 1938) by Edward White
Save
Edit Image
edward whitepatternartpublic domainpaintingssilkphotoembroidery
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Edward White
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078677/bookmark-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081198/quilt-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078585/beaded-bag-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Painting workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Painting workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510812/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sampler (c. 1938) by Byron Dingman
Sampler (c. 1938) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081339/sampler-c-1938-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Timeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
Timeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541630/image-flower-frame-circleView license
Textile Samples (c. 1938) by Paul Kelly
Textile Samples (c. 1938) by Paul Kelly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081947/textile-samples-c-1938-paul-kellyFree Image from public domain license
Craft corner poster template, editable text and design
Craft corner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11585800/craft-corner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079548/damask-coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057789/editable-victorian-furniture-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1938) by Henry Granet
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1938) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080942/patchwork-quilt-section-c-1938-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Artwork auction Instagram story template, editable design
Artwork auction Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787535/artwork-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080375/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Pressed flower, editable design element set
Pressed flower, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView license
Silk with Embroidered Flowers (c. 1941) by Douglas Campbell
Silk with Embroidered Flowers (c. 1941) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088146/silk-with-embroidered-flowers-c-1941-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Craft corner Instagram post template, editable text
Craft corner Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11006001/craft-corner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Economy Red Handkerchief (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy Red Handkerchief (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079809/economy-red-handkerchief-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Crochet knitting hobby element, editable collage design
Crochet knitting hobby element, editable collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699182/crochet-knitting-hobby-element-editable-collage-designView license
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Edward DiGennero
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Edward DiGennero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081788/stencilled-floor-c-1938-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain license
Baptism Instagram post template
Baptism Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814363/baptism-instagram-post-templateView license
Man's Miniature Shirt (c. 1936) by Sylvia Dezon
Man's Miniature Shirt (c. 1936) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067033/mans-miniature-shirt-c-1936-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Baptism Instagram story template
Baptism Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814365/baptism-instagram-story-templateView license
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084092/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Beauty essentials Instagram story template, editable text
Beauty essentials Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721592/beauty-essentials-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Beauty essentials poster template, editable text and design
Beauty essentials poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721581/beauty-essentials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coin Purse (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
Coin Purse (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089181/coin-purse-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Craft corner Instagram story template, editable text
Craft corner Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586198/craft-corner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079634/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Beauty essentials Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty essentials Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509021/beauty-essentials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Craft corner blog banner template, editable text
Craft corner blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586328/craft-corner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Lunch Box (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Lunch Box (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080560/lunch-box-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
DIY Gift Ideas poster template, editable text and design
DIY Gift Ideas poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588504/diy-gift-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Parian Ware Tie Back (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Parian Ware Tie Back (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080905/parian-ware-tie-back-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license