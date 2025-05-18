Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageembroiderystitchpatternartwatercolournaturepublic domainpaintingsEmbroidery: Technique Demonstration (c. 1938) by William KieckhofelOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 846 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2887 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTiger lily flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730526/tiger-lily-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrazy Quilt (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079462/crazy-quilt-c-1938-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseTiger lily flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715645/tiger-lily-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrazy Quilt (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079464/crazy-quilt-c-1938-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery fabric mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14433892/embroidery-fabric-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseCrazy Quilt Stitches (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074143/crazy-quilt-stitches-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView licenseQuilt (Corner) (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086592/quilt-corner-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licensePressed flower, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView licenseBootjack (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofel and Marius Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078692/bootjack-c-1938-william-kieckhofel-and-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery fabric png mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434232/embroidery-fabric-png-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseEmbroidered Leather (c. 1938) by Donald Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079828/embroidered-leather-c-1938-donald-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery hoop mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12983162/embroidery-hoop-mockup-editable-designView licenseHandkerchief Case (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080131/handkerchief-case-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery hoop mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12984203/embroidery-hoop-mockup-editable-designView licenseTechnique Demonstration (1935/1942) by Roy Caswellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063451/technique-demonstration-19351942-roy-caswellFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777311/stitchedView licenseHandbag (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080106/handbag-c-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseHappy easter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129172/happy-easter-poster-templateView licenseCeiling Decorations (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085531/ceiling-decorations-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085457/candle-holder-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14818109/stitchedView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085453/candle-holder-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage paper craft collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596787/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licenseBeaded Bag (1935/1942) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059030/beaded-bag-19351942-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCeiling Decoration (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085536/ceiling-decoration-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseBedspread (Detail) (c. 1938) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078602/bedspread-detail-c-1938-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower illustration, white background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713123/vintage-flower-illustration-white-background-editable-designView licenseTechnique Demo (Wood Grain) (c. 1938) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081928/technique-demo-wood-grain-c-1938-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866034/patchworkView licenseAppliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078497/appliqued-bedspread-c-1938-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBedspread (Detail) (c. 1938) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078608/bedspread-detail-c-1938-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView licenseDated Quilt (c. 1938) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079552/dated-quilt-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseHappy easter Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129173/happy-easter-facebook-story-templateView licenseCrewel Embroidery (Border) (c. 1938) by Lawrence Petersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079477/crewel-embroidery-border-c-1938-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license