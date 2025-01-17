rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Embroidered Leather (c. 1938) by Donald Williams
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolourpublic domainclothingblackboardpaintingsleather
Street style look book Instagram post template
Street style look book Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684432/street-style-look-book-instagram-post-templateView license
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView license
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Edward White
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078677/bookmark-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Public garden post template, editable social media design
Public garden post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653513/public-garden-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Available in the shop Instagram post template
Available in the shop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684560/available-the-shop-instagram-post-templateView license
Fragment of Comforter (c. 1938) by Donald Williams
Fragment of Comforter (c. 1938) by Donald Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079984/fragment-comforter-c-1938-donald-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Autumn apparel design element set, editable design
Watercolor Autumn apparel design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239285/watercolor-autumn-apparel-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078497/appliqued-bedspread-c-1938-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Nature drawing png vintage book mockup element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nature drawing png vintage book mockup element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803227/nature-drawing-png-vintage-book-mockup-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078585/beaded-bag-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Easy rides Instagram post template, editable text
Easy rides Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614853/easy-rides-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Knit Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Dolores Haupt
Knit Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Dolores Haupt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080468/knit-beaded-bag-c-1938-dolores-hauptFree Image from public domain license
Motorbike adventure Instagram post template, editable text
Motorbike adventure Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614832/motorbike-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080312/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552439/png-1920s-adult-apparelView license
Handkerchief Case (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
Handkerchief Case (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080131/handkerchief-case-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501073/png-1920s-adult-apparelView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1938) by Margaret Concha
Applique Quilt (c. 1938) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078491/applique-quilt-c-1938-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552442/png-1920s-adult-apparelView license
Embroidery (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Embroidery (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065908/embroidery-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
New arrival Instagram post template, editable design
New arrival Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18320649/new-arrival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511311/png-1920s-adult-apparelView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081197/quilt-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552444/png-1920s-adult-apparelView license
Applique Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Applique Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087294/applique-coverlet-detail-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511330/png-1920s-adult-apparelView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Mildred E Bent
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079428/coverlet-c-1938-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Queer dating app Instagram post template, editable text
Queer dating app Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500291/queer-dating-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079733/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Friendship Instagram post template, editable text
Friendship Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500372/friendship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Economy Red Handkerchief (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy Red Handkerchief (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079809/economy-red-handkerchief-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Clothing tag editable mockup, inspired by George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Clothing tag editable mockup, inspired by George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589603/image-adult-art-nouveauView license
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilman
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083228/crewel-embroidery-c-1939-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Infant's Baptismal Dress (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
Infant's Baptismal Dress (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080292/infants-baptismal-dress-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Leather bags Instagram post template, editable text
Leather bags Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843877/leather-bags-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Applique Coverlet (Detail) (1941) by Adolph Opstad
Applique Coverlet (Detail) (1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087297/applique-coverlet-detail-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license