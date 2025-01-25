rawpixel
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Table Cover (Chenille) (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Printed Textile (1935/1942) by Edward Kibbee
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
Chintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Rug (c. 1940) by Dorothy Kiernan
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Sale shopping promotion poster template and design
Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Edward DiGennero
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angus
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Edward White
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupelli
