rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domainclothingdrawingsjewelrylinenphotosock
Made for motion Facebook post template, editable text
Made for motion Facebook post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23399938/made-for-motion-facebook-post-template-editable-textView license
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074680/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Autumn style poster template, editable text and design
Autumn style poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12667918/autumn-style-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074684/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text
New collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12594107/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Man's Sack Coat (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
Man's Sack Coat (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080564/mans-sack-coat-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Editable White apparel set
Editable White apparel set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993164/editable-white-apparel-setView license
Lace Detail (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
Lace Detail (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080460/lace-detail-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Kids membership Instagram post template, editable text
Kids membership Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539621/kids-membership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lace Collar (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
Lace Collar (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080457/lace-collar-c-1938-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Pure cotton poster template, editable text & design
Pure cotton poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559936/pure-cotton-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Chemise (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
Chemise (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073586/chemise-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Organic cotton clothing Instagram story template, editable design
Organic cotton clothing Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826147/organic-cotton-clothing-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Stockings (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
Stockings (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081793/stockings-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Hello winter Instagram story template
Hello winter Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15789314/hello-winter-instagram-story-templateView license
Chintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Chintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073719/chintz-border-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Pure cotton blog banner template, editable text
Pure cotton blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559934/pure-cotton-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Embroidered Undersleeve (1938) by Douglas Cox
Embroidered Undersleeve (1938) by Douglas Cox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079839/embroidered-undersleeve-1938-douglas-coxFree Image from public domain license
Pure cotton Instagram story template, editable text
Pure cotton Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559937/pure-cotton-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
Crock (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079517/crock-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text
New collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539023/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman's Nightgown (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
Woman's Nightgown (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082323/womans-nightgown-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Organic cotton clothing blog banner template, editable design
Organic cotton clothing blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782689/organic-cotton-clothing-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080312/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Organic cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable design
Organic cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642307/organic-cotton-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079307/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Pure cotton Facebook post template, editable design
Pure cotton Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566973/pure-cotton-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081546/silk-apron-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Adventure clothing shop Instagram post template, editable text
Adventure clothing shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644624/adventure-clothing-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081515/ships-figurehead-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Crochet tutorial Instagram post template, editable text
Crochet tutorial Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596673/crochet-tutorial-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Three Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Three Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081938/three-dolls-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Editable canvas shoes mockup, unisex fashion design
Editable canvas shoes mockup, unisex fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10734742/editable-canvas-shoes-mockup-unisex-fashion-designView license
Embroidered Collar (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Embroidered Collar (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079834/embroidered-collar-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Baby socks editable mockup, kids clothing
Baby socks editable mockup, kids clothing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490281/baby-socks-editable-mockup-kids-clothingView license
Darned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Darned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079551/darned-collar-pattern-embroidery-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Socks mockup, editable design
Socks mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9665526/socks-mockup-editable-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Rolland Ayres
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Rolland Ayres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079268/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-rolland-ayresFree Image from public domain license
Mid calf high socks mockup, editable design
Mid calf high socks mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777656/mid-calf-high-socks-mockup-editable-designView license
Pitcher w/ Hound Handle (probably 1938) by Edith Miller
Pitcher w/ Hound Handle (probably 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081049/pitcher-hound-handle-probably-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license