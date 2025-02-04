Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbaglinenphotosackEmbroidered sleeve (c. 1938) by Frank NelsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 827 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2823 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409593/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseWool Cushion Top (c. 1938) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082377/wool-cushion-top-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531765/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView licenseMan's Sack Coat (c. 1938) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080564/mans-sack-coat-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519560/christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseDoily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083301/doily-c-1939-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licensePin Cushion Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084249/pin-cushion-doily-c-1939-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink Christmas gift bag design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16039597/editable-pink-christmas-gift-bag-design-element-setView licenseKerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink Christmas gift bag design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16041067/editable-pink-christmas-gift-bag-design-element-setView licenseHandbag (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085994/handbag-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseBest coffee beans post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616760/best-coffee-beans-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePadded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080861/padded-quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseGym sack mockup, drawstring baghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7558567/gym-sack-mockup-drawstring-bagView licenseInfant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080312/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381308/coffee-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseLace Detail (c. 1938) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080460/lace-detail-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseGym sack mockup, drawstring baghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7601666/gym-sack-mockup-drawstring-bagView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085394/beaded-bag-c-1940-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15117972/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseDoll with China Head (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085671/doll-with-china-head-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Christmas decoration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16238747/watercolor-christmas-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseDarned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079551/darned-collar-pattern-embroidery-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381307/coffee-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseBaby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078516/babys-shirt-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license3D flour burlap sack, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10739197/flour-burlap-sack-element-editable-illustrationView licenseEconomy Scarf (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079815/economy-scarf-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseDrawstring bag editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538525/drawstring-bag-editable-mockupView licenseInfant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pull string bag mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239109/editable-pull-string-bag-mockup-designView licenseEagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee paper bag mockup, editable product packaging designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201836/coffee-paper-bag-mockup-editable-product-packaging-designView licenseBookmark (Valentine) (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078689/bookmark-valentine-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee lover community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500488/coffee-lover-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTextile Samples (c. 1938) by Paul Kellyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081947/textile-samples-c-1938-paul-kellyFree Image from public domain licenseGym drawstring bag editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176771/gym-drawstring-bag-editable-mockupView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee bean bag element, editable paper collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759659/coffee-bean-bag-element-editable-paper-collage-designView licenseButton Hook (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079005/button-hook-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license