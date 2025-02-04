rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Embroidered sleeve (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbaglinenphotosack
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409593/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Wool Cushion Top (c. 1938) by Frank J Mace
Wool Cushion Top (c. 1938) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082377/wool-cushion-top-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531765/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView license
Man's Sack Coat (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
Man's Sack Coat (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080564/mans-sack-coat-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Christmas, editable Instagram story template
Christmas, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519560/christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelson
Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083301/doily-c-1939-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Pin Cushion Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelson
Pin Cushion Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084249/pin-cushion-doily-c-1939-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable pink Christmas gift bag design element set
Editable pink Christmas gift bag design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16039597/editable-pink-christmas-gift-bag-design-element-setView license
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Editable pink Christmas gift bag design element set
Editable pink Christmas gift bag design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16041067/editable-pink-christmas-gift-bag-design-element-setView license
Handbag (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Handbag (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085994/handbag-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Best coffee beans post template, editable social media design
Best coffee beans post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616760/best-coffee-beans-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Padded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Padded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080861/padded-quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Gym sack mockup, drawstring bag
Gym sack mockup, drawstring bag
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7558567/gym-sack-mockup-drawstring-bagView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080312/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Coffee, editable design element remix set
Coffee, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381308/coffee-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Lace Detail (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
Lace Detail (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080460/lace-detail-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Gym sack mockup, drawstring bag
Gym sack mockup, drawstring bag
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7601666/gym-sack-mockup-drawstring-bagView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewart
Beaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085394/beaded-bag-c-1940-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15117972/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView license
Doll with China Head (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelson
Doll with China Head (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085671/doll-with-china-head-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Christmas decoration design element set, editable design
Watercolor Christmas decoration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16238747/watercolor-christmas-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Darned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Darned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079551/darned-collar-pattern-embroidery-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Coffee, editable design element remix set
Coffee, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381307/coffee-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Baby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Baby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078516/babys-shirt-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
3D flour burlap sack, element editable illustration
3D flour burlap sack, element editable illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10739197/flour-burlap-sack-element-editable-illustrationView license
Economy Scarf (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy Scarf (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079815/economy-scarf-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Drawstring bag editable mockup
Drawstring bag editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538525/drawstring-bag-editable-mockupView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Editable pull string bag mockup design
Editable pull string bag mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239109/editable-pull-string-bag-mockup-designView license
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Coffee paper bag mockup, editable product packaging design
Coffee paper bag mockup, editable product packaging design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201836/coffee-paper-bag-mockup-editable-product-packaging-designView license
Bookmark (Valentine) (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
Bookmark (Valentine) (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078689/bookmark-valentine-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Coffee lover community Instagram post template, editable text
Coffee lover community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500488/coffee-lover-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Textile Samples (c. 1938) by Paul Kelly
Textile Samples (c. 1938) by Paul Kelly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081947/textile-samples-c-1938-paul-kellyFree Image from public domain license
Gym drawstring bag editable mockup
Gym drawstring bag editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176771/gym-drawstring-bag-editable-mockupView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Coffee bean bag element, editable paper collage design
Coffee bean bag element, editable paper collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759659/coffee-bean-bag-element-editable-paper-collage-designView license
Button Hook (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Button Hook (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079005/button-hook-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license