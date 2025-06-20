Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageembroidered linenartpublic domainclothingdrawingslinenphotocc0Embroidered Undersleeve (1938) by Douglas CoxOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 946 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3230 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPure cotton poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559936/pure-cotton-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseEmbroidered Linen Collar (c. 1938) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079830/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic cotton clothing Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826147/organic-cotton-clothing-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseTeapot (c. 1938) by Douglas Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081924/teapot-c-1938-douglas-coxFree Image from public domain licensePure cotton blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559934/pure-cotton-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseInfant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080312/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licensePure cotton Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559937/pure-cotton-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEmbroidered sleeve (c. 1938) by Frank Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079831/embroidered-sleeve-c-1938-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic cotton clothing blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782689/organic-cotton-clothing-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseBaby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078516/babys-shirt-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642307/organic-cotton-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBulto (1938) by Carl O Berghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078793/bulto-1938-carl-berghFree Image from public domain licensePure cotton Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566973/pure-cotton-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseZoar Linens (1938) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082427/zoar-linens-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseCotton clothing poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116044/cotton-clothing-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMan's Sack Coat (c. 1938) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080564/mans-sack-coat-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseCotton clothing Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744046/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseDoll (c. 1938) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079613/doll-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseCotton clothing blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978244/cotton-clothing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseInfant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080314/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseCotton clothing social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978243/cotton-clothing-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079714/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseCotton clothing blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116052/cotton-clothing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseParasol (c. 1938) by Douglas Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080915/parasol-c-1938-douglas-coxFree Image from public domain licenseCotton clothing social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116048/cotton-clothing-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseWoman's Drawers (c. 1937) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078224/womans-drawers-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic linen Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845378/organic-linen-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1941) by Dolores Haupthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087328/beaded-bag-c-1941-dolores-hauptFree Image from public domain licenseCotton clothing Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740207/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePadded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080861/padded-quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseCotton clothing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126365/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-templateView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseCotton clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902743/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLace Detail (c. 1938) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080460/lace-detail-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable shawl scarf mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView licenseBaby's Hood (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Margaret Goldenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085365/babys-hood-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-margaret-goldenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable linen shirt mockup, clothing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376782/editable-linen-shirt-mockup-clothing-designView licenseInfant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseTextile Samples (c. 1938) by Paul Kellyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081947/textile-samples-c-1938-paul-kellyFree Image from public domain license