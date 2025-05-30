Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevictorian objects public domainanimalbirdartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotoFan (c. 1938) by Edna C RexOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 981 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3317 x 4057 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseFan (c. 1938) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079846/fan-c-1938-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePeacock Feather Fan (c. 1938) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080944/peacock-feather-fan-c-1938-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBellows (c. 1936) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064280/bellows-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseCradle (c. 1938) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079460/cradle-c-1938-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseWedding Shoe (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078160/wedding-shoe-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePorch Settee (one of a pair) (c. 1936) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068028/porch-settee-one-pair-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePin Cushion (c. 1936) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070207/pin-cushion-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseSettee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076905/settee-sofa-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseArm Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058876/arm-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseKitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseBaby's Cradle (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058901/babys-cradle-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077115/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseChair (c. 1936) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064863/chair-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseTrivet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069859/trivet-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseLap Desk (c. 1936) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066945/lap-desk-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePillow Sham (c. 1936) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067940/pillow-sham-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072878/armchair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseCarpet Bag (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073415/carpet-bag-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseDuncan Phyfe Sewing Cabinet (c. 1940) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085764/duncan-phyfe-sewing-cabinet-c-1940-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license