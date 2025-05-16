rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Figure (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
Save
Edit Image
facewoodpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphoto
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073872/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
"Little Fanny" Carved Figure (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
"Little Fanny" Carved Figure (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078428/little-fanny-carved-figure-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075254/hitching-post-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
St. Joseph Carving (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
St. Joseph Carving (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081754/st-joseph-carving-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
Chalkware Rabbit (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
Chalkware Rabbit (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079165/chalkware-rabbit-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Horse Shoe (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
Horse Shoe (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080249/horse-shoe-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Pocahontas Store Figure (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
Wooden Pocahontas Store Figure (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078319/wooden-pocahontas-store-figure-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Soup Kettle (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
Soup Kettle (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081706/soup-kettle-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079279/cigar-store-figure-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wooden Plaque (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
Wooden Plaque (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087239/wooden-plaque-c-1940-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Cigar Store Indian "Trapper" (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
Cigar Store Indian "Trapper" (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073880/cigar-store-indian-trapper-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Figure - Blackamoor (c. 1938) by Dorothy Handy
Cigar Store Figure - Blackamoor (c. 1938) by Dorothy Handy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079273/cigar-store-figure-blackamoor-c-1938-dorothy-handyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073762/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Wine Bottle (c. 1938) by Al Curry
Wine Bottle (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082325/wine-bottle-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079317/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Bas Relief Plaque (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
Bas Relief Plaque (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085397/bas-relief-plaque-c-1940-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figure (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Figure (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079867/figure-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Religious Embroidery (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
Religious Embroidery (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086599/religious-embroidery-c-1940-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Double Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
Double Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079682/double-faced-negro-head-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Shoe Shine Foot Rest (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
Shoe Shine Foot Rest (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088130/shoe-shine-foot-rest-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license