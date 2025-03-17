rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingssculpturephoto
Music playlist Facebook story template
Music playlist Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView license
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079868/figurehead-c-1938-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Figurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079875/figurehead-c-perry-c-1938-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist blog banner template
Music playlist blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView license
Figurehead: Warrior (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Figurehead: Warrior (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079883/figurehead-warrior-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist poster template
Music playlist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView license
Jenny Lind Figurehead (c. 1938) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Jenny Lind Figurehead (c. 1938) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080388/jenny-lind-figurehead-c-1938-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"William Wirt" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
"William Wirt" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078442/william-wirt-figurehead-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Instagram post template
Music playlist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView license
Figurehead from the "Lady Clinton" (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
Figurehead from the "Lady Clinton" (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079892/figurehead-from-the-lady-clinton-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figurehead "Martha" (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Figurehead "Martha" (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079889/figurehead-martha-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074753/figurehead-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template, editable gradient design
Art & History class poster template, editable gradient design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView license
Figurehead of Rembrandt (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead of Rembrandt (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079888/figurehead-rembrandt-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
"Tamanend" Figurehead (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
"Tamanend" Figurehead (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082474/tamanend-figurehead-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Figure of Coachman (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith and Joseph Goldberg
Figure of Coachman (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith and Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079904/figure-coachman-c-1938-irving-smith-and-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074764/figurehead-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Figurehead of Andrew Jackson (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberg
Figurehead of Andrew Jackson (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079894/figurehead-andrew-jackson-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074755/figurehead-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Sad songs Instagram post template, editable text
Sad songs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552530/sad-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079861/figurehead-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
"Commodore Morris" Figurehead (c. 1938) by F W Powell
"Commodore Morris" Figurehead (c. 1938) by F W Powell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078430/commodore-morris-figurehead-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain license
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Figurehead from "Union" (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead from "Union" (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079890/figurehead-from-union-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Indian Princess" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
"Indian Princess" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078427/indian-princess-figurehead-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Louis Plogsted
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Louis Plogsted
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074754/figurehead-c-1937-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Figurehead for Ship "Marcia Allen" (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
Figurehead for Ship "Marcia Allen" (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079886/figurehead-for-ship-marcia-allen-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain license