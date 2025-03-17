Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingssculpturephotoFigurehead (c. 1938) by Irving I SmithOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 790 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2698 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licenseFigurehead (c. 1938) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079868/figurehead-c-1938-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licenseFigurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079875/figurehead-c-perry-c-1938-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licenseFigurehead: Warrior (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079883/figurehead-warrior-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licenseJenny Lind Figurehead (c. 1938) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080388/jenny-lind-figurehead-c-1938-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"William Wirt" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078442/william-wirt-figurehead-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licenseFigurehead from the "Lady Clinton" (c. 1938) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079892/figurehead-from-the-lady-clinton-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigurehead "Martha" (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079889/figurehead-martha-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074753/figurehead-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licenseFigurehead of Rembrandt (c. 1938) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079888/figurehead-rembrandt-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license"Tamanend" Figurehead (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082474/tamanend-figurehead-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseFigure of Coachman (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith and Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079904/figure-coachman-c-1938-irving-smith-and-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074764/figurehead-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseFigurehead of Andrew Jackson (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079894/figurehead-andrew-jackson-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074755/figurehead-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseSad songs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552530/sad-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigurehead (c. 1938) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079861/figurehead-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license"Commodore Morris" Figurehead (c. 1938) by F W Powellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078430/commodore-morris-figurehead-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseFigurehead from "Union" (c. 1938) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079890/figurehead-from-union-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Indian Princess" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078427/indian-princess-figurehead-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Louis Plogstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074754/figurehead-c-1937-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseFigurehead for Ship "Marcia Allen" (c. 1938) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079886/figurehead-for-ship-marcia-allen-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain license