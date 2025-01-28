Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingwomanadultFigurehead (c. 1938) by Joseph GoldbergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 835 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2851 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseBall Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078545/ball-dress-c-1938-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead of Andrew Jackson (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079894/figurehead-andrew-jackson-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseBlue Afternoon Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078658/blue-afternoon-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1940) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085818/figurehead-c-1940-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079743/dress-c-1938-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license"Victorian Lady" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078450/victorian-lady-figurehead-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBishop Hill: Dress (c. 1938) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078635/bishop-hill-dress-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBrown Silk Afternoon Dress (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070027/brown-silk-afternoon-dress-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseVisiting Costume (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077884/visiting-costume-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSilk Taffeta Costume (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081541/silk-taffeta-costume-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082275/wedding-dress-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBrocade Costume (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078756/brocade-costume-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseSanto-bulto (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081354/santo-bulto-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079717/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073780/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licensePunch's Sweatheart (c. 1938) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081176/punchs-sweatheart-c-1938-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074497/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseSanto, Bulto (Our Lady) (1938) by Polly Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081362/santo-bulto-our-lady-1938-polly-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079742/dress-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Irene Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079730/dress-c-1938-irene-lawsonFree Image from public domain license