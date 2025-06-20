Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingselectronicsphotoFigurehead (1938) by Jerome HoxieOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 845 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2884 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseStencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081791/stencilled-floor-c-1938-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074607/eagle-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseEagle (c. 1938) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079766/eagle-c-1938-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved Eagle Head (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073441/carved-eagle-head-c-1937-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseShip's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081515/ships-figurehead-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseStern Decoration (c. 1937) by Jerome Hoxiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077413/stern-decoration-c-1937-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDecoy (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079581/decoy-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseGlass Button Hook (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080022/glass-button-hook-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseShip's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Louis Plogstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081516/ships-figurehead-c-1938-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead of Andrew Jackson (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079894/figurehead-andrew-jackson-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEagle (1938) by Louis Plogstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079772/eagle-1938-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseButter Crock (1936) by Jerome Hoxiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064446/butter-crock-1936-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10254089/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved Eagle (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079108/carved-eagle-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196546/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCock Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079375/cock-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479041/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseEagle (c. 1938) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079765/eagle-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484662/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseGrappling Hooks (1940) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085982/grappling-hooks-1940-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10475576/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCandle Sconce (c. 1936) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064507/candle-sconce-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472470/editable-watercolor-birds-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDecoy Duck #1 (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079577/decoy-duck-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472084/editable-watercolor-birds-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081038/pitcher-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license