rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsstatuesculpture
Art & History class poster template, editable gradient design
Art & History class poster template, editable gradient design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079862/figurehead-c-1938-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Figurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079875/figurehead-c-perry-c-1938-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Greek God statue editable mockup
Greek God statue editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView license
Figurehead: Warrior (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Figurehead: Warrior (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079883/figurehead-warrior-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074755/figurehead-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Jenny Lind Figurehead (c. 1938) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Jenny Lind Figurehead (c. 1938) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080388/jenny-lind-figurehead-c-1938-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
"William Wirt" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
"William Wirt" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078442/william-wirt-figurehead-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Figurehead from the "Lady Clinton" (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
Figurehead from the "Lady Clinton" (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079892/figurehead-from-the-lady-clinton-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figurehead "Martha" (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Figurehead "Martha" (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079889/figurehead-martha-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Circus Wagon Figure: Turk (c. 1938) by Robert Galvin
Circus Wagon Figure: Turk (c. 1938) by Robert Galvin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079323/circus-wagon-figure-turk-c-1938-robert-galvinFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074753/figurehead-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Greek God statue editable mockup element
Greek God statue editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView license
Figurehead of Rembrandt (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead of Rembrandt (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079888/figurehead-rembrandt-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Figurehead: Woman (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead: Woman (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060530/figurehead-woman-19351942-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Figurehead: "Hercules" (1935/1942) by John W Kelleher
Figurehead: "Hercules" (1935/1942) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060509/figurehead-hercules-19351942-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Live streaming iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
Live streaming iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320779/live-streaming-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView license
"Tamanend" Figurehead (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
"Tamanend" Figurehead (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082474/tamanend-figurehead-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Classic brand Instagram post template, editable text
Classic brand Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779666/classic-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figure of Coachman (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith and Joseph Goldberg
Figure of Coachman (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith and Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079904/figure-coachman-c-1938-irving-smith-and-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Folded Paper Effect
Folded Paper Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517003/folded-paper-effectView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074764/figurehead-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remix
Vintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932243/vintage-greek-statue-sticker-editable-social-media-collage-element-remixView license
Bust of Paracelsus (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberg
Bust of Paracelsus (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078797/bust-paracelsus-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Floral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable design
Floral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355449/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView license
"Belle of Oregon" Figurehead (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
"Belle of Oregon" Figurehead (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082448/belle-oregon-figurehead-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Sad songs Instagram post template, editable text
Sad songs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552530/sad-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figurehead of Andrew Jackson (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberg
Figurehead of Andrew Jackson (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079894/figurehead-andrew-jackson-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Floral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable design
Floral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355391/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView license
Figurehead: Hercules (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Figurehead: Hercules (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085822/figurehead-hercules-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license