Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageportraitfacepersonartwatercolormanpublic domainclothingFigurehead: "Brooks Walker" (c. 1938) by F W PowellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 782 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2669 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license"Commodore Morris" Figurehead (c. 1938) by F W Powellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078430/commodore-morris-figurehead-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Warrior with Helmet (c. 1938) by F W Powellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079880/figurehead-warrior-with-helmet-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseMan's Coat (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075770/mans-coat-c-1937-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licensePuppet with Opera Glass (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076604/puppet-with-opera-glass-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseGloucester smallpox epidemic, 1896: a young man recovering from smallpox. Photograph by H.C.F., 1896.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13980455/photo-image-face-person-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball cap editable mockup, headwear accessoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12177621/baseball-cap-editable-mockup-headwear-accessoryView licenseWilliam Henry Powell (c. 1850) by Whitehurst Studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042509/william-henry-powell-c-1850-whitehurst-studioFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079634/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseSir Frederick Walker Mott. Photogravure after Elliott & Fry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13984604/sir-frederick-walker-mott-photogravure-after-elliott-fryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079647/doll-guenevere-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseMan's Court Suit (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067018/mans-court-suit-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseSir Frederick Walker Mott. Photograph by J. Russell & Sons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13990884/sir-frederick-walker-mott-photograph-russell-sonsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead of Andrew Jackson (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079894/figurehead-andrew-jackson-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCharles Walker Cathcart. Photograph by A. Swan Watson.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13997283/charles-walker-cathcart-photograph-swan-watsonFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900789/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseWilliam Paterson Hay Lightbody and Mrs W.P.H. Lightbody . Photograph by C.J. Hackett, 1953.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14004788/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead of Rembrandt (c. 1938) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079888/figurehead-rembrandt-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBaseball Player Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078571/baseball-player-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900908/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseMan's Sack Coat (c. 1938) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080564/mans-sack-coat-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915545/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseUntitled by W H Midwinter and Cohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9885152/untitled-midwinter-andFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913105/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseMan's Suit (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067045/mans-suit-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900865/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseFigurehead (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079863/figurehead-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license