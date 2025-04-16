Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourmanpublic domainadultpaintingsFigurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth MoutalOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1005 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3331 x 3979 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden "Mercury" Figure (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072667/wooden-mercury-figure-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Woman (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060530/figurehead-woman-19351942-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1937) by Virginia Richardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074770/figurehead-hercules-c-1937-virginia-richardsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFigurehead of Andrew Jackson (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079894/figurehead-andrew-jackson-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead from "Indian Princess" (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074776/figurehead-from-indian-princess-c-1937-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Garden Figure (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078289/wooden-garden-figure-c-1937-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: "The Highlander" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074757/figurehead-the-highlander-c-1937-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074764/figurehead-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license"William Wirt" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078442/william-wirt-figurehead-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074765/figurehead-c-1937-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Fairchildhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060493/figurehead-19351942-elizabeth-fairchildFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085822/figurehead-hercules-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead of Rembrandt (c. 1938) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079888/figurehead-rembrandt-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864859/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1938) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079862/figurehead-c-1938-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200295/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: "Hercules" (1935/1942) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060509/figurehead-hercules-19351942-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888656/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseJenny Lind Figurehead (c. 1938) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080388/jenny-lind-figurehead-c-1938-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865105/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1938) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079868/figurehead-c-1938-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead from the "Lady Clinton" (c. 1938) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079892/figurehead-from-the-lady-clinton-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: "Quaker" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083464/figurehead-quaker-c-1939-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license"Commodore Morris" Figurehead (c. 1938) by F W Powellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078430/commodore-morris-figurehead-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain license