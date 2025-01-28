rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Figurehead: "Emma" (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingwomanadult
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead for Ship "Marcia Allen" (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
Figurehead for Ship "Marcia Allen" (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079886/figurehead-for-ship-marcia-allen-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
"Victorian Lady" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
"Victorian Lady" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078450/victorian-lady-figurehead-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
"William Wirt" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
"William Wirt" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078442/william-wirt-figurehead-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead from "The Black Prince" (1935/1942) by Molly Bodenstein
Figurehead from "The Black Prince" (1935/1942) by Molly Bodenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060519/figurehead-from-the-black-prince-19351942-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead "General Schofield" (c. 1939) by Molly Bodenstein
Figurehead "General Schofield" (c. 1939) by Molly Bodenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083470/figurehead-general-schofield-c-1939-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
Doll (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079616/doll-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Hattie" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Hattie" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074407/doll-hattie-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081546/silk-apron-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081515/ships-figurehead-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079878/figurehead-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: "Quaker" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead: "Quaker" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083464/figurehead-quaker-c-1939-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Brooch (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Brooch (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078772/brooch-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Lighter (Mecha) for Flint (1938) by Josephine C Romano
Lighter (Mecha) for Flint (1938) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080532/lighter-mecha-for-flint-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Three Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Three Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081938/three-dolls-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
"Indian Princess" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
"Indian Princess" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078427/indian-princess-figurehead-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: "Jenny Lind" (1935/1942) by Mary E Humes
Figurehead: "Jenny Lind" (1935/1942) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060511/figurehead-jenny-lind-19351942-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Coin Purse (c. 1938) by Ray Price
Coin Purse (c. 1938) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079369/coin-purse-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Necklace and Locket (ca.1937) by Molly Bodenstein.
Necklace and Locket (ca.1937) by Molly Bodenstein.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229545/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Woman's Coat (c. 1938) by Mina Greene
Woman's Coat (c. 1938) by Mina Greene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082324/womans-coat-c-1938-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Costume Doll (c. 1938) by Al Curry
Costume Doll (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079430/costume-doll-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license