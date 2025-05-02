rawpixel
Figurehead for Ship "Marcia Allen" (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Figurehead: "Emma" (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
"William Wirt" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
Editable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper design
"Victorian Lady" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
Women at beach mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Doll (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Figurehead "General Schofield" (c. 1939) by Molly Bodenstein
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Figurehead from "The Black Prince" (1935/1942) by Molly Bodenstein
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
"Indian Princess" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
Watercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper design
Figurehead: "Brooks Walker" (c. 1938) by F W Powell
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Figurehead (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
"Commodore Morris" Figurehead (c. 1938) by F W Powell
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Figurehead: Warrior (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Bridle (c. 1938) by Cecil Smith
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Louis Plogsted
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Figurehead from the "Lady Clinton" (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Figurehead: Warrior with Helmet (c. 1938) by F W Powell
Watercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper design
Doll - "Lily May" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
