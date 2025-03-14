rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Figurehead of Rembrandt (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourmanpublic domainclothingrembrandt
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079861/figurehead-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead from "Union" (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead from "Union" (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079890/figurehead-from-union-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: Abe Lincoln (c. 1936) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead: Abe Lincoln (c. 1936) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065949/figurehead-abe-lincoln-c-1936-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074764/figurehead-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead of Andrew Jackson (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberg
Figurehead of Andrew Jackson (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079894/figurehead-andrew-jackson-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079878/figurehead-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
"Commodore Morris" Figurehead (c. 1938) by F W Powell
"Commodore Morris" Figurehead (c. 1938) by F W Powell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078430/commodore-morris-figurehead-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Clock-Toby (front and side view) (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Clock-Toby (front and side view) (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079350/clock-toby-front-and-side-view-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: "Brooks Walker" (c. 1938) by F W Powell
Figurehead: "Brooks Walker" (c. 1938) by F W Powell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079874/figurehead-brooks-walker-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Policeman Hand Puppet (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
Policeman Hand Puppet (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081071/policeman-hand-puppet-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079875/figurehead-c-perry-c-1938-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Figurehead (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060473/figurehead-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Fairchild
Figurehead (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Fairchild
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060493/figurehead-19351942-elizabeth-fairchildFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1938) by Louis Plogsted
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1938) by Louis Plogsted
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079272/cigar-store-figure-c-1938-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200295/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Eagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Eagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074607/eagle-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Figure of a Felon (c. 1938) by Donald Donovan
Figure of a Felon (c. 1938) by Donald Donovan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079891/figure-felon-c-1938-donald-donovanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864859/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081515/ships-figurehead-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888564/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Man's Smock and Trousers (c. 1936) by Frances Cohen
Man's Smock and Trousers (c. 1936) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067048/mans-smock-and-trousers-c-1936-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888656/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Metal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George File
Metal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080603/metal-toy-bank-tammany-bank-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865105/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Shoe (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Child's Shoe (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073698/childs-shoe-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license