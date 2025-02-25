rawpixel
Figurehead "Martha" (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figurehead: Warrior (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079883/figurehead-warrior-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
"Indian Princess" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078427/indian-princess-figurehead-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead from Bark "George" (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083459/figurehead-from-bark-george-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083466/figurehead-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
"Galatea" Figurehead (c. 1940) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085312/galatea-figurehead-c-1940-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Figurehead from the "Lady Clinton" (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079892/figurehead-from-the-lady-clinton-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Pocahontas (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083106/cigar-store-pocahontas-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: "Jenny Lind" (1935/1942) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060511/figurehead-jenny-lind-19351942-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079862/figurehead-c-1938-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079875/figurehead-c-perry-c-1938-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
"William Wirt" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078442/william-wirt-figurehead-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467824/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jenny Lind Figurehead (c. 1938) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080388/jenny-lind-figurehead-c-1938-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079868/figurehead-c-1938-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
"Commodore Morris" Figurehead (c. 1938) by F W Powell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078430/commodore-morris-figurehead-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain license
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074753/figurehead-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Christmas snowman during Winter png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518833/christmas-snowman-during-winter-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Stern Board from Ship "John Penrose" (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084765/stern-board-from-ship-john-penrose-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Louis Plogsted
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074754/figurehead-c-1937-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
"Victorian Lady" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078450/victorian-lady-figurehead-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: Warrior with Helmet (c. 1938) by F W Powell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079880/figurehead-warrior-with-helmet-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072484/wax-doll-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license