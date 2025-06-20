rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Figure of Justice (c. 1938) by Elmer R Kottcamp
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainwomanadultpaintings
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll (c. 1940) by Elmer R Kottcamp
Doll (c. 1940) by Elmer R Kottcamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085641/doll-c-1940-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Wooden Doll (c. 1940) by Elmer R Kottcamp
Carved Wooden Doll (c. 1940) by Elmer R Kottcamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085517/carved-wooden-doll-c-1940-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Punch's Sweatheart (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
Punch's Sweatheart (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081176/punchs-sweatheart-c-1938-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Marionette - "Ahab" (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
Marionette - "Ahab" (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080588/marionette-ahab-c-1938-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Figure: Punch (c. 1939) by Elmer R Kottcamp
Cigar Store Figure: Punch (c. 1939) by Elmer R Kottcamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083084/cigar-store-figure-punch-c-1939-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Illuminated Psalm (c. 1939) by Elmer R Kottcamp
Illuminated Psalm (c. 1939) by Elmer R Kottcamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083806/illuminated-psalm-c-1939-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Grain Sack Stamp (c. 1940) by Elmer R Kottcamp
Grain Sack Stamp (c. 1940) by Elmer R Kottcamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085980/grain-sack-stamp-c-1940-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Indian Head (1935/1942) by Elmer R Kottcamp
Indian Head (1935/1942) by Elmer R Kottcamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060968/indian-head-19351942-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Chandelier (1935/1942) by Elmer R Kottcamp
Pa. German Chandelier (1935/1942) by Elmer R Kottcamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061447/pa-german-chandelier-19351942-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079279/cigar-store-figure-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Circus Wagon Figure: Dancing Girl (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrill
Circus Wagon Figure: Dancing Girl (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079326/circus-wagon-figure-dancing-girl-c-1938-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewski
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079283/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079291/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cabinet (1935/1942) by Elmer R Kottcamp
Cabinet (1935/1942) by Elmer R Kottcamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059281/cabinet-19351942-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Sink Bench (1935/1942) by Elmer R Kottcamp
Sink Bench (1935/1942) by Elmer R Kottcamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063215/sink-bench-19351942-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Rooster (1935/1942) by Elmer R Kottcamp
Toy Rooster (1935/1942) by Elmer R Kottcamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069808/toy-rooster-19351942-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Fractur (1935/1942) by Elmer R Kottcamp
Pa. German Fractur (1935/1942) by Elmer R Kottcamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061484/pa-german-fractur-19351942-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor paper mockup, editable product design
Watercolor paper mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14336702/watercolor-paper-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079317/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Side Panel of a Fire Engine (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
Side Panel of a Fire Engine (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081547/side-panel-fire-engine-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Indian Woman (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
Indian Woman (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086096/indian-woman-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license