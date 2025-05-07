Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedogsfireanimalartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsFire Dogs or Andirons (c. 1938) by Frank J MaceOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 977 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3334 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy work anniversary Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597280/happy-work-anniversary-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078465/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseSupport us poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969132/support-poster-templateView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078483/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseAndiron or Fire Dog (c. 1941) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087295/andiron-fire-dog-c-1941-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078477/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView licenseAndiron or Fire Dog (c. 1937) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072846/andiron-fire-dog-c-1937-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal shelter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696171/animal-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAndiron (c. 1938) by Eugene Bartzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078467/andiron-c-1938-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal shelter Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696172/animal-shelter-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWool Cushion Top (c. 1938) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082377/wool-cushion-top-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal shelter Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650722/animal-shelter-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078479/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseSupport us Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969109/support-facebook-story-templateView licenseSnaffle Bit (1938) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081715/snaffle-bit-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseSupport us post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653647/support-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseHand Needlework (c. 1938) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080138/hand-needlework-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licensePet store Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650781/pet-store-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064069/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseDigital marketing article Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597701/digital-marketing-article-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBrass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073186/brass-andiron-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseSupport us blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969158/support-blog-banner-templateView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1935) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058792/andiron-one-pair-c-1935-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064077/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064072/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064070/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal shelter blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696174/animal-shelter-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Fire Extinguisher (c. 1938) by Hardin Walshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078644/bishop-hill-fire-extinguisher-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain licenseKids membership Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874249/kids-membership-facebook-post-templateView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082499/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseCelebration time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597746/celebration-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWrought Iron Andirion (c. 1938) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082402/wrought-iron-andirion-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseVet clinic post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653648/vet-clinic-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (1935/1942) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058796/andiron-one-pair-19351942-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license