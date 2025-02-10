rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Fire Bucket (1938) by John Cooke
Save
Edit Image
bucketobjectvintage leather bagfire public domainleather vintage illustrationfirewatercolorvintage
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690070/vintage-effectView license
Leather Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Page Coffman
Leather Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Page Coffman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083930/leather-fire-bucket-c-1939-page-coffmanFree Image from public domain license
Fashion statement Instagram post template, editable text
Fashion statement Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619890/fashion-statement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Toleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082017/toleware-water-can-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Fashion guide Instagram post template, editable text
Fashion guide Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926953/fashion-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081184/purse-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Woman's Shoe (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082343/womans-shoe-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Brown messenger bag png mockup element, editable design
Brown messenger bag png mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14483488/brown-messenger-bag-png-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Straw Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Badin
Straw Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Badin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084809/straw-bonnet-c-1939-ferdinand-badinFree Image from public domain license
Brown leather backpack mockup, editable design
Brown leather backpack mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14482329/brown-leather-backpack-mockup-editable-designView license
Quilted Petticoat (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Quilted Petticoat (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081215/quilted-petticoat-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Brown messenger bag mockup, editable design
Brown messenger bag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14484764/brown-messenger-bag-mockup-editable-designView license
Storm Lamp (c. 1938) by James McLellan
Storm Lamp (c. 1938) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081827/storm-lamp-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Brown pouch bag mockup, editable design
Brown pouch bag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14072031/brown-pouch-bag-mockup-editable-designView license
Grain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
Grain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080057/grain-scoop-c-1938-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Laptop sleeve bag mockup, editable design
Laptop sleeve bag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13703209/laptop-sleeve-bag-mockup-editable-designView license
Butter Tub (1938) by Eugene C Miller
Butter Tub (1938) by Eugene C Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078995/butter-tub-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain license
Dull red messenger bag mockup, editable design
Dull red messenger bag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14482827/dull-red-messenger-bag-mockup-editable-designView license
Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Henderer
Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081412/sewing-basket-c-1938-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Business card mockup, wallet design
Business card mockup, wallet design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7387624/business-card-mockup-wallet-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081958/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Black messenger bag png mockup element, editable design
Black messenger bag png mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14484719/black-messenger-bag-png-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Drum (1938) by Charles Moss
Drum (1938) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079770/drum-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Laptop sleeve bag png mockup element, editable design
Laptop sleeve bag png mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13703316/laptop-sleeve-bag-png-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Zoar Apple Basket (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik
Zoar Apple Basket (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082396/zoar-apple-basket-c-1938-julius-mihalikFree Image from public domain license
Leather duffle bag mockup, editable design
Leather duffle bag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13300963/leather-duffle-bag-mockup-editable-designView license
Grain Basket (1938) by Alfonso Moreno
Grain Basket (1938) by Alfonso Moreno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080059/grain-basket-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain license
Brown leather tote bag mockup, editable product design
Brown leather tote bag mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819401/brown-leather-tote-bag-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081962/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Leather handbag mockup, editable design
Leather handbag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14871319/leather-handbag-mockup-editable-designView license
Fountain Figure (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
Fountain Figure (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079994/fountain-figure-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage suitcase editable mockup
Vintage suitcase editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560036/vintage-suitcase-editable-mockupView license
Ice Skate (1939) by Erwin Stenzel
Ice Skate (1939) by Erwin Stenzel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083786/ice-skate-1939-erwin-stenzelFree Image from public domain license
Fashion sale Instagram post template, editable text
Fashion sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107373/fashion-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Economy Red Handkerchief (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy Red Handkerchief (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079809/economy-red-handkerchief-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Navy blue leather tote bag mockup, editable product design
Navy blue leather tote bag mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820271/navy-blue-leather-tote-bag-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Bucket (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
Bucket (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089036/bucket-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Leather bags Instagram post template, editable text
Leather bags Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461021/leather-bags-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Edward White
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078677/bookmark-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license