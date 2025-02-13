Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifephotofishingdaggerFishing Spear (1938) by Albert GeuppertOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 814 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2780 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRealistic feather, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418778/realistic-feather-editable-design-element-setView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157967/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseCloth Shuttle (1939) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083119/cloth-shuttle-1939-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseCrime book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView licenseEel Spear (1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079810/eel-spear-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePatch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080931/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseSustainability Instagram post template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18428323/sustainability-instagram-post-template-editable-gradient-designView licenseShoulder Yoke (1939) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084598/shoulder-yoke-1939-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseFrying pan png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436567/frying-pan-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseRope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseBucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078768/bucket-hooks-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseChurch Clock Hands (1938) by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079269/church-clock-hands-1938-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157759/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView licenseWatch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082207/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licenseFixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseIron Fork (c. 1937) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075338/iron-fork-c-1937-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157764/beige-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseBrooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079956/flat-iron-stand-c-1938-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseBit and Countersink (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088949/bit-and-countersink-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseFork (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066062/fork-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseSturgeon Spear (c. 1938) by Samuel Faiginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081837/sturgeon-spear-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseOven (c. 1937) by Arthur Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076027/oven-c-1937-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseDrawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079705/drawshave-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBishop Hill: Skate (1936) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064335/bishop-hill-skate-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseClamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseSpur and Rowel (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069634/spur-and-rowel-19351942-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license