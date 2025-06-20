Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdfishartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotoFish Mold (c. 1938) by Amos C BrintonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 703 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2399 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlying whales remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004154/flying-whales-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOwl Pitcher (c. 1938) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080692/owl-pitcher-c-1938-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licensePa. German Flat-iron Stand (c. 1942) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088642/pa-german-flat-iron-stand-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSheraton Sideboard (c. 1942) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088679/sheraton-sideboard-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887562/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView licenseGlass Pen (1935/1942) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060726/glass-pen-19351942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887623/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseSettee (c. 1942) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088680/settee-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887521/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseLiquor Carrier (c. 1939) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083948/liquor-carrier-c-1939-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10562690/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseAspic Mold (c. 1938) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078515/aspic-mold-c-1938-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852536/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView licenseFish Shop Sign (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079925/fish-shop-sign-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale png element, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852430/watercolor-humpback-whale-png-element-editable-environment-remixView licenseWine Cask (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072597/wine-cask-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852644/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseJelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexanderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086165/jelly-mold-c-1940-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon singing bird watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613615/cartoon-singing-bird-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseButter Mold (c. 1939) by John Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082849/butter-mold-c-1939-john-priceFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon singing bird watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615177/cartoon-singing-bird-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseButter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078814/butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseChinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719581/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOyster Shaped Flask (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067311/oyster-shaped-flask-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseChinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716064/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBirch Bark Shoe (1938) by Eugene C Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078619/birch-bark-shoe-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain licenseChinese peacock png, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719617/chinese-peacock-png-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082263/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor seafood design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15243224/editable-watercolor-seafood-design-element-setView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant watercolor animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15700311/editable-vibrant-watercolor-animal-design-element-setView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080422/jug-c-1938-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseEconomy White Cap (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079816/economy-white-cap-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseWorld wildlife day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596950/world-wildlife-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHolland Gin Keg (c. 1937) by Bertha Stefanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075243/holland-gin-keg-c-1937-bertha-stefanoFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGlass Hat (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066143/glass-hat-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license