Fish Woodcarving (probably 1938) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
Tradesman's Sign: Chinese Man (c. 1939) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Fishing shop blog banner template
Figurehad: "Solomon Piper" (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Fresh seafood poster template, editable text and design
Shaker Man's Coat (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
Knitted Rug (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Fishing tournament poster template, editable text and design
Shaker Kerchief (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Editable watercolor sea life design element set
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Fishing camp Instagram post template, editable text
Shaker Woman's Cloak (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Fishing Instagram post template, editable text
Crock (probably 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Child's Sled (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
FishuO shop blog banner template
Figurehead "Marie" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Aquarium poster template
Fish Shop Sign (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberg
Flying whales remixed by rawpixel
Figurehead: "The Highlander" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Bear fishing png element, watercolor animal, editable design
Carved Wood Figure - "Flying Mercury" (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shark week Instagram post template, editable text
The Navigator (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
Shaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Editable watercolor sea life design element set
Sacred Cod (1940) by John W Kelleher
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Man's Apron (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Chinese vintage fish illustration, editable design
Woven Covering for Chair Back (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
Eagle Woodcarving (c. 1939) by Willard Hazen
