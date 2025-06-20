rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklem
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolorpublic domainsnakepaintingsphotoantique
Green snake illustration, digital art editable design
Green snake illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235008/green-snake-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Stand (c. 1942) by Amos C Brinton
Pa. German Flat-iron Stand (c. 1942) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088642/pa-german-flat-iron-stand-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Exotic Instagram story template
Exotic Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14684796/exotic-instagram-story-templateView license
Eagle (c. 1938) by Jane Iverson
Eagle (c. 1938) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079774/eagle-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1939) by John Petrucci
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1939) by John Petrucci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083571/flat-iron-stand-c-1939-john-petrucciFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Wrought Iron Broiler (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
Wrought Iron Broiler (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082394/wrought-iron-broiler-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378658/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1942) by John Price
Foot Scraper (c. 1942) by John Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088592/foot-scraper-c-1942-john-priceFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberg
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079941/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Brass Bootjack (c. 1938) by Henry Rasmusen
Brass Bootjack (c. 1938) by Henry Rasmusen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078744/brass-bootjack-c-1938-henry-rasmusenFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with a hooded figure, snakes, and floral motifs editable design
Retro monochrome collage with a hooded figure, snakes, and floral motifs editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22189170/image-background-png-flowerView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklem
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079054/candlestick-c-1938-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, customizable retro living room wall
Photo frame mockup, customizable retro living room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830324/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083561/flat-iron-stand-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Endless love, editable poster template
Endless love, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111691/endless-love-editable-poster-templateView license
Bit Brace (1938) by Alfonso Moreno
Bit Brace (1938) by Alfonso Moreno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078655/bit-brace-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Barn Decoration (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Barn Decoration (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078570/barn-decoration-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Garden party editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
Garden party editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049862/image-butterfly-flower-animalView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082263/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Japanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715834/japanese-oriental-cloud-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Vincent McPharlin
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Vincent McPharlin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074884/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-vincent-mcpharlinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felix
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078477/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Japanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715878/japanese-oriental-cloud-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079463/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Whispers of Rococo Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jules Lachaise and Eugene Pierre Gourdet…
Whispers of Rococo Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jules Lachaise and Eugene Pierre Gourdet…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23387766/image-animals-sky-artView license
Ring Bottle (1936) by Jessica Price
Ring Bottle (1936) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070566/ring-bottle-1936-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Basketball club poster template, editable text and design
Basketball club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686758/basketball-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Chalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080737/pa-german-chalkware-deer-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Islamic clothing poster template
Islamic clothing poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607402/islamic-clothing-poster-templateView license
Iron Pot Hook (c. 1940) by Marin J Bright
Iron Pot Hook (c. 1940) by Marin J Bright
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086131/iron-pot-hook-c-1940-marin-brightFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
Tea party invitation editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23093825/image-green-leaf-butterfly-roseView license
Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080675/oil-lamp-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portable Crock Filter (c. 1938) by Eugene Bartz
Portable Crock Filter (c. 1938) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081089/portable-crock-filter-c-1938-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license