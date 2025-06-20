Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolorpublic domainsnakepaintingsphotoantiqueFlat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Leslie MacklemOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 788 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2691 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGreen snake illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235008/green-snake-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licensePa. German Flat-iron Stand (c. 1942) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088642/pa-german-flat-iron-stand-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseExotic Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14684796/exotic-instagram-story-templateView licenseEagle (c. 1938) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079774/eagle-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1939) by John Petruccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083571/flat-iron-stand-c-1939-john-petrucciFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseWrought Iron Broiler (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082394/wrought-iron-broiler-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dark green vintage fashion design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378658/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1942) by John Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088592/foot-scraper-c-1942-john-priceFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079941/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseBrass Bootjack (c. 1938) by Henry Rasmusenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078744/brass-bootjack-c-1938-henry-rasmusenFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with a hooded figure, snakes, and floral motifs editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22189170/image-background-png-flowerView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079054/candlestick-c-1938-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830324/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083561/flat-iron-stand-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain licenseEndless love, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111691/endless-love-editable-poster-templateView licenseBit Brace (1938) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078655/bit-brace-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBarn Decoration (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078570/barn-decoration-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049862/image-butterfly-flower-animalView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082263/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715834/japanese-oriental-cloud-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Vincent McPharlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074884/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-vincent-mcpharlinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078477/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715878/japanese-oriental-cloud-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079463/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWhispers of Rococo Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jules Lachaise and Eugene Pierre Gourdet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23387766/image-animals-sky-artView licenseRing Bottle (1936) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070566/ring-bottle-1936-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686758/basketball-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Chalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080737/pa-german-chalkware-deer-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607402/islamic-clothing-poster-templateView licenseIron Pot Hook (c. 1940) by Marin J Brighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086131/iron-pot-hook-c-1940-marin-brightFree Image from public domain licenseTea party invitation editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23093825/image-green-leaf-butterfly-roseView licenseOil Lamp (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080675/oil-lamp-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortable Crock Filter (c. 1938) by Eugene Bartzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081089/portable-crock-filter-c-1938-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license