Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdcrossartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifeFlat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Elmer WeiseOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 799 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2727 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBird sanctuary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574373/bird-sanctuary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078768/bucket-hooks-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic feather, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418778/realistic-feather-editable-design-element-setView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas penguin, cute animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633856/christmas-penguin-cute-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseSave the birds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574439/save-the-birds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePatch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080931/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseSalad cooking, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseChurch Clock Hands (1938) by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079269/church-clock-hands-1938-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain licenseLunch Instagram story template, Facebook storyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599222/lunch-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView licensePa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080765/pa-german-door-handle-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseLighter mockup, editable object designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11099369/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView licenseIron Shutter Latch (c. 1939) by William Paul Childershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083816/iron-shutter-latch-c-1939-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram story template, Facebook storyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599226/grand-opening-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView licenseWatch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082207/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licenseJune 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776273/june-2025-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseBucket Yoke (c. 1941) by Bessie Vandrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087404/bucket-yoke-c-1941-bessie-vandreFree Image from public domain licenseMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597106/music-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseCarpentry service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596607/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoor Hinges (c. 1936) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065595/door-hinges-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseBlack cat, witch's familiar png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537719/black-cat-witchs-familiar-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseBit (c. 1940) by A Reglihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085435/bit-c-1940-regliFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBrooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070034/brooch-and-bracelet-with-portrait-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWatch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082211/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable healthy eating lifestyle sticker, collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931652/editable-healthy-eating-lifestyle-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseTool Box Hasp (c. 1938) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082013/tool-box-hasp-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoor Latch (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060185/door-latch-19351942-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseTropical fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520138/tropical-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086528/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseBit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088950/bit-with-curb-c-1940-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseGrum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080089/grum-hoe-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license