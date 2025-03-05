Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartswordlogopublic domaindrawingsbadgesymbolphotoFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack StaloffOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 925 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3159 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage club logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686089/vintage-club-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licensePa. 