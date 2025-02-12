Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainblackboardpaintingsphotorugcc0Fragment of Comforter (c. 1938) by Donald WilliamsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1183 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3509 x 3560 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1938) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080255/hooked-rug-c-1938-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFragments of Shaker Chair Braid (c. 1938) by Orville A Carrollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079985/fragments-shaker-chair-braid-c-1938-orville-carrollFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flyer mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805977/editable-flyer-mockup-designView licenseEmbroidered Leather (c. 1938) by Donald Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079828/embroidered-leather-c-1938-donald-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFragment of Shaker Hall Rug (c. 1937) by Charles Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074964/fragment-shaker-hall-rug-c-1937-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView licenseCarousel Goat (c. 1938) by Donald Donovanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079090/carousel-goat-c-1938-donald-donovanFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseStencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081791/stencilled-floor-c-1938-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFragment of Comforter (1938) by Hardin Walshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079991/fragment-comforter-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseCoverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licensePiece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081002/piece-wool-plaid-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseShoulder Shawl (c. 1938) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081539/shoulder-shawl-c-1938-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseEagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079784/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602508/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseKerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552183/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSofa - Pillow Top (c. 1937) by Virginia Bufanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077319/sofa-pillow-top-c-1937-virginia-bufanoFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542432/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082383/woven-coverlet-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseHomespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086086/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542584/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseScarf (c. 1937) by Lyman Younghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076881/scarf-c-1937-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602515/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseCotton Thread Scarf (c. 1938) by Walter W Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079431/cotton-thread-scarf-c-1938-walter-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseTyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088332/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542585/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseStencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Edward DiGennerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081788/stencilled-floor-c-1938-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseBlanket Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078661/blanket-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license