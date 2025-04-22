rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Save
Edit Image
leavesfabricpatternartwatercolorvintagedesignpublic domain
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Block from Friendship Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Block from Friendship Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078656/block-from-friendship-quilt-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Fall festival Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Fall festival Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349494/fall-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Quilt Block (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
Quilt Block (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062059/quilt-block-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696073/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView license
Quilt Block "Red Lion" (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
Quilt Block "Red Lion" (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062075/quilt-block-red-lion-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627567/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView license
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quilt Block: "Audax et Fides" (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
Quilt Block: "Audax et Fides" (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062076/quilt-block-audax-fides-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696097/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686560/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081198/quilt-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Autumn sale Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Autumn sale Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9749641/autumn-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Quilt (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068148/quilt-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Quilt (Applique) (c. 1936) by Mary Berner
Quilt (Applique) (c. 1936) by Mary Berner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068174/quilt-applique-c-1936-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084201/pepperberry-quilt-c-1939-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Quilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
Quilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068213/quilt-log-cabin-pattern-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061591/patchwork-quilt-section-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Fall festival social story template, editable Instagram design
Fall festival social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968124/fall-festival-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Fall festival blog banner template, editable text
Fall festival blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968123/fall-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078497/appliqued-bedspread-c-1938-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Vegan product Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Patchwork Quilt - Section (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
Patchwork Quilt - Section (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061594/patchwork-quilt-section-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Quilt Section - Patchwork (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
Quilt Section - Patchwork (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062093/quilt-section-patchwork-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote Instagram story template
Journey quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729561/journey-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license