Fragment of Comforter (1938) by Hardin Walsh
Customizable aesthetic grid photo collage
Linsey Blanket (c. 1938) by Frank Maurer
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Silver Sugar Urn (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
We are recruiting poster template, editable text and design
Bishop Hill: Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
Beauty blog banner template, editable text
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
Bishop Hill: Fire Extinguisher (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
Spa poster template, editable text and design
Homespun Linen (1938) by Marjorie McIntyre
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
Fragment of Comforter (c. 1938) by Donald Williams
Product review Facebook post template, editable design
Fragments of Shaker Chair Braid (c. 1938) by Orville A Carroll
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Business clothes Instagram story template, editable text
Bootjack (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
We are recruiting Instagram story template, editable text
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
We are recruiting Instagram post template, editable text
Fragment of Shaker Hall Rug (c. 1937) by Charles Goodwin
Sleep in comfort Instagram post template
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Lon Cronk
Spa blog banner template, editable text
Woven Coverlet (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Art nouveau flower background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Quilt Coverlet (c. 1938) by Minnetta Good
We are recruiting blog banner template, editable text
Wool Tablecloth (c. 1938) by Frank Maurer
Spa center Facebook post template, editable design
Chintzes from Quilt (c. 1938) by Catherine Fowler
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
Linen and Cotton Homespun (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
Bus routes Instagram post template
Colcha (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
