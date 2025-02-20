rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Geometric Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Laura Bilodeau
Save
Edit Image
woodcrossartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsgeometricsymbol
Spring getaway Instagram post template
Spring getaway Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972721/spring-getaway-instagram-post-templateView license
Sheep Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Laura Bilodeau
Sheep Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081499/sheep-weather-vane-c-1938-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance poster template, editable text and design
Summer fragrance poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526853/summer-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Small Metal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Laura Bilodeau
Small Metal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086762/small-metal-weather-vane-c-1940-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Instagram post template
Spring sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000433/spring-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Wood Tradesman's Sign (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeau
Wood Tradesman's Sign (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088436/wood-tradesmans-sign-c-1941-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Spring fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
Spring fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900199/spring-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chalkware Rabbit (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeau
Chalkware Rabbit (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087489/chalkware-rabbit-c-1941-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Black frame mockup, home decoration
Black frame mockup, home decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7518301/black-frame-mockup-home-decorationView license
Ornamental Woodcarving - Stern Board? (c. 1940) by Laura Bilodeau
Ornamental Woodcarving - Stern Board? (c. 1940) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086450/ornamental-woodcarving-stern-board-c-1940-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
Summer fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526855/summer-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Whirligig (c. 1942) by Laura Bilodeau
Wooden Whirligig (c. 1942) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088755/wooden-whirligig-c-1942-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Global running day poster template
Global running day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487530/global-running-day-poster-templateView license
Horse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George File
Horse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080259/horse-and-rider-weather-vane-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
New collection poster template
New collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView license
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078721/bowling-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Big sale Instagram post template
Big sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717055/big-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079375/cock-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Spring fashion collection poster template, editable text and design
Spring fashion collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551598/spring-fashion-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082249/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance blog banner template, editable text
Summer fragrance blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526850/summer-fragrance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082266/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Risograph shape element set, editable design
Risograph shape element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002598/risograph-shape-element-set-editable-designView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Philip Johnson
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082253/weather-vane-finial-c-1938-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Risograph shape element set, editable design
Risograph shape element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002525/risograph-shape-element-set-editable-designView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082257/weather-vane-finial-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Park run poster template
Park run poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486987/park-run-poster-templateView license
Indian Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Alice Stearns
Indian Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Alice Stearns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080288/indian-weather-vane-c-1938-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain license
Risograph shape element set, editable design
Risograph shape element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002610/risograph-shape-element-set-editable-designView license
Butcher's Shop Sign (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
Butcher's Shop Sign (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082845/butchers-shop-sign-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair Instagram post template, editable text
Spring flower fair Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900187/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stern Piece (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
Stern Piece (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084767/stern-piece-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Wynna Wright
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Wynna Wright
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079458/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-wynna-wrightFree Image from public domain license
Cool wavy sneaker shoe mockup, editable design
Cool wavy sneaker shoe mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670411/cool-wavy-sneaker-shoe-mockup-editable-designView license
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079463/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Spring fashion collection Instagram post template, editable text
Spring fashion collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551597/spring-fashion-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane - "Goddess of Liberty" (c. 1937) by David Ramage
Weather Vane - "Goddess of Liberty" (c. 1937) by David Ramage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078110/weather-vane-goddess-liberty-c-1937-david-ramageFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram story template
New collection Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072514/weather-vane-c-1936-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license