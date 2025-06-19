rawpixel
Girl's Chintz Dress (1938) by Marie Famularo
Romantic swan collage with love theme, customizable design
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Cute coquette collection, customizable design
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
Timeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
Man's Coat (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
Less think, more pink, editable facebook story template design
Dress (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Editable leaf towel mockup, William Morris art design
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Bustle Dress (c. 1939) by Mina Greene
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Ball Dress (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Opera Cloak (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Black coquette, editable design element set
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Infant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Ripped paper png mockup element, botanical pattern transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Doll's Dress (c. 1938) by Lillian Causey
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Doll (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Exclusive collection, editable poster template design
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
Vintage floral collage with an oval lace frame on a beige background editable design
Traveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Ripped paper png mockup element, yellow flower pattern transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Black coquette, editable design element set
Child's Dress (1941) by Marie Lutrell
White flowers illustration, brown background, editable design
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
