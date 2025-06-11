Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainplatepaintingsboxGinger Box Tin (c. 1938) by J Howard IamsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 903 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3081 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarParty celebration, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731610/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePa. German Saffron Box (c. 1939) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084155/pa-german-saffron-box-c-1939-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseParty celebration, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731632/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseDress (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079741/dress-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseToleware Document Box (c. 1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082001/toleware-document-box-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseOval Shaving Mug (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067317/oval-shaving-mug-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081030/pitcher-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseHen on Basket (1937) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075206/hen-basket-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas winter, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722133/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseEarrings (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065847/earrings-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseHospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730466/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseTea Cup (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072049/tea-cup-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseChocolate gift box Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703447/chocolate-gift-box-instagram-post-templateView licenseFence Panel (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079848/fence-panel-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseFishing boat, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716102/fishing-boat-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseCast Iron Gate Top (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079127/cast-iron-gate-top-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseFishing boat, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716061/fishing-boat-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseGlass (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066137/glass-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseHospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730487/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseBatter Pitcher (c. 1937) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072977/batter-pitcher-c-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Claus, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721749/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseGlass (c. 1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066131/glass-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licensePink champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721225/pink-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePitcher (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070238/pitcher-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas crocodile, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715330/christmas-crocodile-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseCast Iron Gate Top (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079149/cast-iron-gate-top-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715443/christmas-party-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePlate (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070288/plate-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Claus, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721774/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseFoot Warmer (1939) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083592/foot-warmer-1939-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic dinner Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684284/romantic-dinner-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseToleware Teapot (c. 1939) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084930/toleware-teapot-c-1939-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790709/countdown-party-poster-templateView licenseCoverlet (U.S. Seal) (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070137/coverlet-us-seal-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Claus, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721402/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseChintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license