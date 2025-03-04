rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Gun Powder Flask (c. 1938) by Christabel Scrymser
Save
Edit Image
gun powder public domaingun powder flasklightartwatercolourpublic domaingunpaintings
Editable powder paint splash design element set
Editable powder paint splash design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506292/editable-powder-paint-splash-design-element-setView license
Gunpowder Flask (c. 1939) by Christabel Scrymser
Gunpowder Flask (c. 1939) by Christabel Scrymser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083681/gunpowder-flask-c-1939-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain license
Magical fairytale book fantasy remix, editable design
Magical fairytale book fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663730/magical-fairytale-book-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Powder Flask (c. 1938) by Frank C Barks
Powder Flask (c. 1938) by Frank C Barks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081108/powder-flask-c-1938-frank-barksFree Image from public domain license
3D paint palette, element editable illustration
3D paint palette, element editable illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721811/paint-palette-element-editable-illustrationView license
Nursing Bottle (c. 1938) by Christabel Scrymser
Nursing Bottle (c. 1938) by Christabel Scrymser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080668/nursing-bottle-c-1938-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain license
Holi festival poster template
Holi festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407918/holi-festival-poster-templateView license
Candlestick (1935/1942) by Christabel Scrymser
Candlestick (1935/1942) by Christabel Scrymser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059368/candlestick-19351942-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain license
Cowboys and horses blog banner template, editable text
Cowboys and horses blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576416/cowboys-and-horses-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Utility Box (c. 1953) by Christabel Scrymser
Utility Box (c. 1953) by Christabel Scrymser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088913/utility-box-c-1953-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor paper mockup, editable product design
Watercolor paper mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14336702/watercolor-paper-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082055/toy-bank-hunter-shooting-bear-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Brown brush stroke isolated element set
Brown brush stroke isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992025/brown-brush-stroke-isolated-element-setView license
Utility Box (c. 1939) by Christabel Scrymser
Utility Box (c. 1939) by Christabel Scrymser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085068/utility-box-c-1939-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain license
After work party Instagram post template
After work party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460396/after-work-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Powder Flask (c. 1936) by Michael Dadante
Powder Flask (c. 1936) by Michael Dadante
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068054/powder-flask-c-1936-michael-dadanteFree Image from public domain license
Art party Instagram post template
Art party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460464/art-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Clock Jack (c. 1938) by Al Curry
Clock Jack (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079360/clock-jack-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Blessed Eid poster template
Blessed Eid poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064649/blessed-eid-poster-templateView license
Powder Flask (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Powder Flask (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068065/powder-flask-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Holy guardian angel fantasy remix, editable design
Holy guardian angel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664939/holy-guardian-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Scroll (c. 1938) by Erwin Stenzel
Scroll (c. 1938) by Erwin Stenzel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081394/scroll-c-1938-erwin-stenzelFree Image from public domain license
Holi party Instagram post template, editable text
Holi party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540028/holi-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078768/bucket-hooks-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Holi day run Instagram post template, editable text
Holi day run Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540046/holi-day-run-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sewing Screw (c. 1938) by Frank Eiseman
Sewing Screw (c. 1938) by Frank Eiseman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081430/sewing-screw-c-1938-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Horse's Head Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Horse's Head Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080260/horses-head-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Creative motivational element, editable design set
Creative motivational element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998071/creative-motivational-element-editable-design-setView license
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076539/powder-horn-c-1937-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain license
Holi day run poster template, editable text and design
Holi day run poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380064/holi-day-run-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Greyhound (c. 1938) by John B Moll
Greyhound (c. 1938) by John B Moll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080068/greyhound-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain license
Editable powder paint splash design element set
Editable powder paint splash design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15507511/editable-powder-paint-splash-design-element-setView license
Paperweight (Deer) (c. 1938) by Edward W Buechner
Paperweight (Deer) (c. 1938) by Edward W Buechner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080901/paperweight-deer-c-1938-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain license
Happy Holi Instagram post template
Happy Holi Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460390/happy-holi-instagram-post-templateView license
Soldier in Khaki Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
Soldier in Khaki Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081710/soldier-khaki-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Editable colorful powder paint splash design element set
Editable colorful powder paint splash design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506519/editable-colorful-powder-paint-splash-design-element-setView license
Conestoga Wagon Tool Box Lid (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
Conestoga Wagon Tool Box Lid (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079404/conestoga-wagon-tool-box-lid-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Editable colorful powder paint splash design element set
Editable colorful powder paint splash design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15507546/editable-colorful-powder-paint-splash-design-element-setView license
Spool Holder (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Spool Holder (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081727/spool-holder-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license