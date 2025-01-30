rawpixel
Hammer Head (1938) by Clarence Secor
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Drawknife (1938) by Clarence Secor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079702/drawknife-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Ornamental Iron Grill (1938) by Clarence Secor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080677/ornamental-iron-grill-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Basket Maker's Splint Gauge (1939) by Clarence Secor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082632/basket-makers-splint-gauge-1939-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Perforated Scroll (1938) by Clarence Secor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080965/perforated-scroll-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Eye Bolt (1938) by Clarence Secor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079849/eye-bolt-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Syrup Container (1938) by Clarence Secor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081875/syrup-container-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Rocking Chair (1939) by Clarence Secor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083051/childs-rocking-chair-1939-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Vinegar Measure (1939) by Clarence Secor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085078/vinegar-measure-1939-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079056/candlestick-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Food Chopper (c. 1938) by Earl Butlin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079972/food-chopper-c-1938-earl-butlinFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079048/candlestick-c-1938-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Thread Cutting Plane (1937) by Clarence Secor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077618/thread-cutting-plane-1937-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain license
Painting tips Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599336/painting-tips-instagram-post-templateView license
Brass Andirons (c. 1938) by Robert Clark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078742/brass-andirons-c-1938-robert-clarkFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Quilted Silk Vest (c. 1942) by Clarence Secor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088662/quilted-silk-vest-c-1942-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pipe Bowl (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076418/pipe-bowl-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Powder Horn (1938) by John Koehl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081123/powder-horn-1938-john-koehlFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Sewing Screw (c. 1938) by Frank Eiseman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081430/sewing-screw-c-1938-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Carved Stone Wash Basin at Carmel Mission (1938) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079105/carved-stone-wash-basin-carmel-mission-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Spur (c. 1938) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081757/spur-c-1938-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
DIY painting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558639/diy-painting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Swamp Shoe for Horse (c. 1942) by Clarence Secor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088691/swamp-shoe-for-horse-c-1942-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain license