rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Handbag (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romano
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagphotoembroidery
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Lighter (Mecha) for Flint (1938) by Josephine C Romano
Lighter (Mecha) for Flint (1938) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080532/lighter-mecha-for-flint-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072987/beaded-purse-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Pressed flower, editable design element set
Pressed flower, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView license
Choir Rail (1938) by Josephine C Romano
Choir Rail (1938) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079252/choir-rail-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Ecclesiastical Vestment (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano and Hal Blakeley
Ecclesiastical Vestment (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano and Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083432/ecclesiastical-vestment-c-1939-josephine-romano-and-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Tabernacle (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
Tabernacle (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084846/tabernacle-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Jacket (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romano
Jacket (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066635/jacket-c-1936-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView license
Doll: "Maggie Bentley" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
Doll: "Maggie Bentley" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074373/doll-maggie-bentley-c-1937-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Chinese language book cover template
Chinese language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView license
Bolero (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romano
Bolero (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064388/bolero-c-1936-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage paper craft collage editable design, community remix
Vintage paper craft collage editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596787/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView license
Baby's Shoe (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romano
Baby's Shoe (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078514/babys-shoe-c-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087704/doll-florence-c-1941-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706335/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView license
Doll - "Narcissa Savery" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Narcissa Savery" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074422/doll-narcissa-savery-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718142/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Doll - "Leslie Simpson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner and Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Leslie Simpson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074416/doll-leslie-simpson-c-1937-edith-towner-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower illustration, white background, editable design
Vintage flower illustration, white background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713123/vintage-flower-illustration-white-background-editable-designView license
Doll: "Mollie Bentley" (1936) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
Doll: "Mollie Bentley" (1936) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065541/doll-mollie-bentley-1936-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView license
Burse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
Burse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089053/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258090/png-camellia-flower-customizable-cut-outView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066439/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14102005/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView license
Piece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
Piece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081002/piece-wool-plaid-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
PNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253857/png-bloom-blossom-collage-elementView license
Card Purse (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Card Purse (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064627/card-purse-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView license
Window Seat Cover (c. 1938) by Mrs Goodwin
Window Seat Cover (c. 1938) by Mrs Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082332/window-seat-cover-c-1938-mrs-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Surreal bird floral iPhone wallpaper, vintage remix
Surreal bird floral iPhone wallpaper, vintage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8516279/surreal-bird-floral-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-remixView license
Knit Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Dolores Haupt
Knit Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Dolores Haupt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080468/knit-beaded-bag-c-1938-dolores-hauptFree Image from public domain license