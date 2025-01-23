Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagphotoembroideryHandbag (c. 1938) by Josephine C RomanoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 839 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2863 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseLighter (Mecha) for Flint (1938) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080532/lighter-mecha-for-flint-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072987/beaded-purse-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licensePressed flower, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView licenseChoir Rail (1938) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079252/choir-rail-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseEcclesiastical Vestment (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano and Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083432/ecclesiastical-vestment-c-1939-josephine-romano-and-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView licenseTabernacle (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084846/tabernacle-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseJacket (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066635/jacket-c-1936-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border watercolor illustration, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView licenseDoll: "Maggie Bentley" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074373/doll-maggie-bentley-c-1937-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseChinese language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView licenseBolero (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064388/bolero-c-1936-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage paper craft collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596787/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licenseBaby's Shoe (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078514/babys-shoe-c-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087704/doll-florence-c-1941-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706335/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView licenseDoll - "Narcissa Savery" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074422/doll-narcissa-savery-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718142/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoll - "Leslie Simpson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074416/doll-leslie-simpson-c-1937-edith-towner-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower illustration, white background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713123/vintage-flower-illustration-white-background-editable-designView licenseDoll: "Mollie Bentley" (1936) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065541/doll-mollie-bentley-1936-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView licenseBurse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089053/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Frank Guttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258090/png-camellia-flower-customizable-cut-outView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066439/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border watercolor illustration, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14102005/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView licensePiece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081002/piece-wool-plaid-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253857/png-bloom-blossom-collage-elementView licenseCard Purse (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064627/card-purse-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licenseWindow Seat Cover (c. 1938) by Mrs Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082332/window-seat-cover-c-1938-mrs-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal bird floral iPhone wallpaper, vintage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8516279/surreal-bird-floral-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-remixView licenseKnit Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Dolores Haupthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080468/knit-beaded-bag-c-1938-dolores-hauptFree Image from public domain license