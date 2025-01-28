rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tuccio
Save
Edit Image
handartpublic domaindrawingslampphotolanternantique
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tuccio
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080119/hand-lantern-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002673/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tuccio
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080123/hand-lantern-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002654/arabic-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Amelia Tuccio
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079047/candlestick-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002658/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Kerosene Lantern (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
Kerosene Lantern (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083861/kerosene-lantern-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002675/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Betty Lamp (c. 1940) by Amelia Tuccio
Betty Lamp (c. 1940) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085424/betty-lamp-c-1940-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002678/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Sconce (1938) by Amelia Tuccio
Sconce (1938) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081401/sconce-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002655/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Candlestick/Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
Candlestick/Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082911/candlestickwhale-oil-lamp-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002656/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Sconce (1938) by Amelia Tuccio
Sconce (1938) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081389/sconce-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002670/arabic-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085208/whale-oil-lamp-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002652/arabic-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Sconce (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
Sconce (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084524/sconce-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002672/arabic-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Match Safe (c. 1940) by Gordon Sanborn and Amelia Tuccio
Match Safe (c. 1940) by Gordon Sanborn and Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086315/match-safe-c-1940-gordon-sanborn-and-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057471/victorian-lantern-editable-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cake Mold (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
Cake Mold (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087413/cake-mold-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002795/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Ember Carrier (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
Ember Carrier (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083437/ember-carrier-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002674/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Amelia Tuccio
Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085471/candle-sconce-c-1940-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002657/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Amelia Tuccio
Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085481/candle-sconce-c-1940-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Blessed Eid poster template
Blessed Eid poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064649/blessed-eid-poster-templateView license
Tea Caddy (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
Tea Caddy (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088234/tea-caddy-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Dressing room editable doodle illustration
Dressing room editable doodle illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9180967/dressing-room-editable-doodle-illustrationView license
Pa. German Graduated Measure (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
Pa. German Graduated Measure (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084137/pa-german-graduated-measure-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Dining room hand drawn illustration, editable design
Dining room hand drawn illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136274/dining-room-hand-drawn-illustration-editable-designView license
"Jacking" Torch (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
"Jacking" Torch (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087264/jacking-torch-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Dining room background, editable doodle illustration
Dining room background, editable doodle illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136235/dining-room-background-editable-doodle-illustrationView license
Pa. German Foot Warmer (1935/1942) by Amelia Tuccio
Pa. German Foot Warmer (1935/1942) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061489/pa-german-foot-warmer-19351942-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Dining room hand drawn illustration, editable design
Dining room hand drawn illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9176787/dining-room-hand-drawn-illustration-editable-designView license
Candle Sconce (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
Candle Sconce (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087439/candle-sconce-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license