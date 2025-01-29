rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hand Made Quilt (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Save
Edit Image
starquilting star patternsquilt patternquilthandpatternartvintage
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView license
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081138/preserving-jar-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView license
Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078813/butter-mold-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork quilt magic font
Patchwork quilt magic font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView license
Sun Bonnet (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Sun Bonnet (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081856/sun-bonnet-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Cream Pitcher (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079478/cream-pitcher-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
Grab every opportunity quote Instagram post templates, editable hand drawn design
Grab every opportunity quote Instagram post templates, editable hand drawn design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18411015/image-star-flower-patternView license
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Good things Instagram story template
Good things Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789973/good-things-instagram-story-templateView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Alois E Ulrich
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080922/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art blog banner template
Abstract art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081197/quilt-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082653/bedspread-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Change quote Instagram story template
Change quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789979/change-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081196/quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Hand Made Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
Hand Made Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080155/hand-made-quilt-c-1938-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Gold star frame background, editable design
Gold star frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10276737/gold-star-frame-background-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau poster template
Art Nouveau poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13016984/art-nouveau-poster-templateView license
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Gold star frame background, editable design
Gold star frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10276810/gold-star-frame-background-editable-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067541/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Facebook post template
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076273/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Colorful quilted editable text design, creative font
Colorful quilted editable text design, creative font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17696442/colorful-quilted-editable-text-design-creative-fontView license
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071058/silk-patchwork-for-pillow-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Gold star frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
Gold star frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10276952/gold-star-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Bedspread (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064259/bedspread-c-1936-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Beige origami frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
Beige origami frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10361385/beige-origami-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076634/quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Psychology podcast blog banner template
Psychology podcast blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Paul Ward
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067531/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Vintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element set
Vintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13693917/vintage-stamp-collage-sticker-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Pink star frame background, editable design
Pink star frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10287265/pink-star-frame-background-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license