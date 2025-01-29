Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagestarquilting star patternsquilt patternquilthandpatternartvintageHand Made Quilt (c. 1938) by Wilford H ShurtliffOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1004 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3366 x 4025 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView licensePreserving Jar (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081138/preserving-jar-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView licenseButter Mold (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078813/butter-mold-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain licensePatchwork quilt magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView licenseSun Bonnet (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081856/sun-bonnet-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079478/cream-pitcher-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain licenseGrab every opportunity quote Instagram post templates, editable hand drawn designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18411015/image-star-flower-patternView licenseChintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseGood things Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789973/good-things-instagram-story-templateView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080922/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081197/quilt-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licenseBedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082653/bedspread-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseChange quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789979/change-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081196/quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseHand Made Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080155/hand-made-quilt-c-1938-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseGold star frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10276737/gold-star-frame-background-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13016984/art-nouveau-poster-templateView licenseInfant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseGold star frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10276810/gold-star-frame-background-editable-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaeferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067541/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076273/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseColorful quilted editable text design, creative fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17696442/colorful-quilted-editable-text-design-creative-fontView licenseSilk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071058/silk-patchwork-for-pillow-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseGold star frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10276952/gold-star-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseBedspread (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064259/bedspread-c-1936-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseBeige origami frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10361385/beige-origami-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076634/quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licensePsychology podcast blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067531/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13693917/vintage-stamp-collage-sticker-editable-design-element-setView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licensePink star frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10287265/pink-star-frame-background-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license