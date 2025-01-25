rawpixel
Hand Loom (c. 1938) by Albert Ryder
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-template
Biscuit Board (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078633/biscuit-board-c-1938-sarah-williams
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-design
Combination Table and Chair (as chair) (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079382/combination-table-and-chair-as-chair-c-1938-joseph-sudek
Feels like home Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9918693/feels-like-home-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Carousel Horse (c. 1938) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079079/carousel-horse-c-1938-albert-ryder
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixel
Fish Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079939/fish-weather-vane-c-1938-albert-ryder
Relaxing spa poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543021/relaxing-spa-poster-template-editable-text-and-design
Shaving Horse (c. 1938) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081488/shaving-horse-c-1938-clarence-dawson
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-template
Card Table (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079085/card-table-c-1938-henry-meyers
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-design
Wall-table (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082188/wall-table-c-1938-michael-riccitelli
Summer discount Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466843/summer-discount-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Sugar Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081840/sugar-chest-c-1938-sarah-williams
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-design
Pa. German Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080741/pa-german-chair-c-1938-charlotte-angus
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixel
Built-in Drawers and Cupboards (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078766/built-in-drawers-and-cupboards-c-1938-alfred-smith
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixel
Blanket Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078661/blanket-chest-c-1938-sarah-williams
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixel
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077074/shoemakers-bench-c-1937-albert-ryder
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Built-in Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078771/built-in-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleher
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Pa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080864/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-c-1938-charlotte-angus
Vacation package Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-template
Decorative Panel Under Window (c. 1938) by Albert Pratt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079573/decorative-panel-under-window-c-1938-albert-pratt
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-design
Shaker Built-In Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081423/shaker-built-in-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleher
Winter getaway Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723725/winter-getaway-instagram-story-template
Bible Box (c. 1938) by Alfred Koehn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078615/bible-box-c-1938-alfred-koehn
Furniture expo poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791730/furniture-expo-poster-template-editable-design
Shaker Tilting Chair (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077041/shaker-tilting-chair-c-1937-john-kelleher
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Settle-table (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086677/settle-table-c-1940-harry-eisman
Beach party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703478/beach-party-instagram-post-template
Chair (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079155/chair-c-1938-michael-riccitelli