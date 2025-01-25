Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandwoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairHand Loom (c. 1938) by Albert RyderOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 842 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2874 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseBiscuit Board (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078633/biscuit-board-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseCombination Table and Chair (as chair) (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079382/combination-table-and-chair-as-chair-c-1938-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseFeels like home Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9918693/feels-like-home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarousel Horse (c. 1938) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079079/carousel-horse-c-1938-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFish Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079939/fish-weather-vane-c-1938-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain licenseRelaxing spa poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543021/relaxing-spa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaving Horse (c. 1938) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081488/shaving-horse-c-1938-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseCard Table (c. 1938) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079085/card-table-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseWall-table (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082188/wall-table-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseSummer discount Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466843/summer-discount-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081840/sugar-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licensePa. German Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080741/pa-german-chair-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBuilt-in Drawers and Cupboards (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078766/built-in-drawers-and-cupboards-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlanket Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078661/blanket-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077074/shoemakers-bench-c-1937-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuilt-in Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078771/built-in-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080864/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseVacation package Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView licenseDecorative Panel Under Window (c. 1938) by Albert Pratthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079573/decorative-panel-under-window-c-1938-albert-prattFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Built-In Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081423/shaker-built-in-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseWinter getaway Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723725/winter-getaway-instagram-story-templateView licenseBible Box (c. 1938) by Alfred Koehnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078615/bible-box-c-1938-alfred-koehnFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture expo poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791730/furniture-expo-poster-template-editable-designView licenseShaker Tilting Chair (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077041/shaker-tilting-chair-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSettle-table (c. 1940) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086677/settle-table-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703478/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseChair (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079155/chair-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license