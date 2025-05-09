rawpixel
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
animalhandartwatercolourpublic domainsnakecandlepaintings
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259755/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView license
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080165/hand-wrought-iron-candlestick-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic tattoo design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15196224/editable-aesthetic-tattoo-design-element-setView license
Wrought Iron Pot Hooks (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082400/wrought-iron-pot-hooks-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Green snake illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235008/green-snake-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Wooden Plaque - Lamb of God (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082366/wooden-plaque-lamb-god-c-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Birthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890279/birthday-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Wrought Iron Broiler (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082394/wrought-iron-broiler-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
Animal tales poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598412/animal-tales-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Iron Bracket from Zoar Tavern (c. 1938) by Ralph Russell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080326/iron-bracket-from-zoar-tavern-c-1938-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain license
Halloween tricks Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596834/halloween-tricks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carved Stone Wash Basin at Carmel Mission (1938) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079105/carved-stone-wash-basin-carmel-mission-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Trick or treat Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596833/trick-treat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wrought Iron Andirion (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082402/wrought-iron-andirion-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708002/dinner-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ring Bit (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081256/ring-bit-c-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597408/dinner-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079014/candle-holder-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Remote work vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597422/remote-work-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sacramental Chair (c. 1939) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084462/sacramental-chair-c-1939-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708004/dinner-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Missal Holder (c. 1939) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084034/missal-holder-c-1939-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Animal health care poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139328/animal-health-care-poster-templateView license
Bit Brace (1938) by Alfonso Moreno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078655/bit-brace-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain license
Best friends party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597444/best-friends-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Basket (c. 1936) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064232/basket-c-1936-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596719/happy-birthday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079955/flat-iron-stand-c-1938-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301612/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073808/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Protect your pets poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139228/protect-your-pets-poster-templateView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078477/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708003/dinner-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Child's Chair (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073633/childs-chair-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599643/happy-birthday-instagram-story-templateView license
Dresser (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074599/dresser-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887544/baby-shower-card-templateView license
Cabinet (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073286/cabinet-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301395/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView license
Comb (c. 1936) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065181/comb-c-1936-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license