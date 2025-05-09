Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalhandartwatercolourpublic domainsnakecandlepaintingsHand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Gordena JacksonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 941 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3212 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor teddy bear character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259755/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView licenseHand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080165/hand-wrought-iron-candlestick-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic tattoo design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15196224/editable-aesthetic-tattoo-design-element-setView licenseWrought Iron Pot Hooks (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082400/wrought-iron-pot-hooks-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseGreen snake illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235008/green-snake-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseWooden Plaque - Lamb of God (c. 1938) by Gordena Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082366/wooden-plaque-lamb-god-c-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890279/birthday-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView licenseWrought Iron Broiler (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082394/wrought-iron-broiler-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal tales poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598412/animal-tales-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIron Bracket from Zoar Tavern (c. 1938) by Ralph Russellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080326/iron-bracket-from-zoar-tavern-c-1938-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween tricks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596834/halloween-tricks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarved Stone Wash Basin at Carmel Mission (1938) by Gordena Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079105/carved-stone-wash-basin-carmel-mission-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseTrick or treat Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596833/trick-treat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWrought Iron Andirion (c. 1938) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082402/wrought-iron-andirion-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708002/dinner-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRing Bit (c. 1938) by Gordena Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081256/ring-bit-c-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597408/dinner-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1938) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079014/candle-holder-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseRemote work vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597422/remote-work-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSacramental Chair (c. 1939) by Gordena Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084462/sacramental-chair-c-1939-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708004/dinner-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMissal Holder (c. 1939) by Gordena Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084034/missal-holder-c-1939-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal health care poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139328/animal-health-care-poster-templateView licenseBit Brace (1938) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078655/bit-brace-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseBest friends party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597444/best-friends-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBasket (c. 1936) by Gordena Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064232/basket-c-1936-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596719/happy-birthday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079955/flat-iron-stand-c-1938-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Halloween design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301612/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Gordena Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073808/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseProtect your pets poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139228/protect-your-pets-poster-templateView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078477/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708003/dinner-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Chair (c. 1937) by Gordena Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073633/childs-chair-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599643/happy-birthday-instagram-story-templateView licenseDresser (c. 1937) by Gordena Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074599/dresser-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887544/baby-shower-card-templateView licenseCabinet (c. 1937) by Gordena Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073286/cabinet-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Halloween design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301395/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView licenseComb (c. 1936) by Gordena Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065181/comb-c-1936-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license