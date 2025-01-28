Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemusic boxtapeartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsboxmusical instrumentHat Box (1938) by Charles MossOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 894 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3050 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSecret Santa party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683010/secret-santa-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSmall Hat Box (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081690/small-hat-box-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseGrid washi tape element png, editable vintage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048623/grid-washi-tape-element-png-editable-vintage-remix-designView licensePa. German Bride's Box (c. 1936) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067329/pa-german-brides-box-c-1936-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683106/christmas-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078551/bandbox-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseMusic dancing, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516216/music-dancing-creative-arts-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseToleware Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063555/toleware-sugar-bowl-19351942-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseMusic dancing png, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516234/music-dancing-png-creative-arts-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082584/bandbox-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseAcoustic songs poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539749/acoustic-songs-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082586/bandbox-c-1939-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music png element, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238821/retro-music-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082579/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseMusic png element, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238833/music-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView licensePatch Pocket, Butt Plate & Stock on Ky. Rifle (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080932/patch-pocket-butt-plate-stock-ky-rifle-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable music collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238501/editable-music-collage-remix-designView licenseHighboy (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080244/highboy-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseGarden music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539735/garden-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDrum (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079770/drum-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseThe rings of saturn Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9643054/the-rings-saturn-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnare Drum (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086779/snare-drum-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseMusic quote, headphones paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623403/music-quote-headphones-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseDrum (c. 1936) by Stewart Wheelerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065822/drum-c-1936-stewart-wheelerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable music, lifestyle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8248833/editable-music-lifestyle-collage-remixView licenseInk and Pen Stand (c. 1940) by Robert Colehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086122/ink-and-pen-stand-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain licenseRock band final contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036683/rock-band-final-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074254/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseMusic entertainment iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249260/music-entertainment-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView licenseDoll Cradle (c. 1938) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079649/doll-cradle-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseMusic entertainment, lifestyle collage remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072614/music-entertainment-lifestyle-collage-remix-background-editable-designView licensePatch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080930/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseHouse party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598104/house-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShip in a Bottle (c. 1936) by Charles R Shanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070959/ship-bottle-c-1936-charles-shaneFree Image from public domain licenseMusical instruments doodle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709179/musical-instruments-doodle-remix-editable-designView licenseHitching Post (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080236/hitching-post-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060296/headphones-frame-background-editable-designView licenseLadle (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080478/ladle-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613350/headphones-frame-background-editable-designView licenseTeapot (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081911/teapot-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license