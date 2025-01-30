Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedstudentschairHarvard Student's Chair (Windsor) (c. 1938) by Adele BrooksOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 942 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3215 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseOttoman (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080673/ottoman-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWindsor Chair (c. 1935) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063849/windsor-chair-c-1935-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWrought Iron Broiler (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082394/wrought-iron-broiler-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBishop Hill: Salt Box (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078648/bishop-hill-salt-box-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseSummer discount Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466843/summer-discount-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarpet Bag (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079101/carpet-bag-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778326/van-goghs-bedroom-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRocking Chair with Rawhide Seat (c. 1938) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081277/rocking-chair-with-rawhide-seat-c-1938-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseLibrary opening poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597815/library-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWooden Armoire (c. 1941) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088422/wooden-armoire-c-1941-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071614/van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-collage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Bridal Box (c. 1940) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089389/pa-german-bridal-box-c-1940-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic bedroom interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12816110/aesthetic-bedroom-interior-remixView licenseBoston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078709/boston-rocker-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseCradle (c. 1938) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079460/cradle-c-1938-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover and travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466819/discover-and-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Bastard" Windsor Chair (c. 1939) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082455/bastard-windsor-chair-c-1939-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseHome furniture element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994617/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView licenseDeer Skin Coat (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079588/deer-skin-coat-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseClassroom management Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985952/classroom-management-facebook-post-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083093/cigar-store-indian-c-1939-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license3D Vincent Van Gogh's Bedroom in Arles editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458650/vincent-van-goghs-bedroom-arles-editable-remixView licenseWindsor Chair (c. 1936) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072590/windsor-chair-c-1936-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseStudent accommodation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466295/student-accommodation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTabernacle (Ecclesiastical Furniture) (c. 1938) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081877/tabernacle-ecclesiastical-furniture-c-1938-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseHome furniture element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994380/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView licenseChild's Folding Chair (c. 1938) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079225/childs-folding-chair-c-1938-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseWindsor Desk Armchair (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078209/windsor-desk-armchair-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseLibrary open Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601905/library-open-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSettee (c. 1938) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081409/settee-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseHome furniture element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994320/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView licenseChild's Folding Chair (c. 1938) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079224/childs-folding-chair-c-1938-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseJunior book club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597799/junior-book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChild's High Chair (c. 1938) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079243/childs-high-chair-c-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license