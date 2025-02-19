rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hay Knife (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifephotodaggerantique
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Spokeshave (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Spokeshave (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081728/spokeshave-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Crime book cover template
Crime book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView license
Grum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Grum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080089/grum-hoe-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Strap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Stroh
Strap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084817/strap-hinge-for-door-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Police Club and Belt (1939) by Herman O Stroh
Police Club and Belt (1939) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084311/police-club-and-belt-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Candle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeck
Candle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079041/candle-mold-1938-henry-waldeckFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf background, editable design
Paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157759/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain license
Fixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Fixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Powder Horn (1938) by J J O Neill
Powder Horn (1938) by J J O Neill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081110/powder-horn-1938-neillFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Beige paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157764/beige-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Broad Axe Head (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Broad Axe Head (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078752/broad-axe-head-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Combination Saw/Knife (1938) by George Roehl
Combination Saw/Knife (1938) by George Roehl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079388/combination-sawknife-1938-george-roehlFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Binnacle Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Binnacle Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078628/binnacle-lamp-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mechanism of Eli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Mechanism of Eli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086328/mechanism-eli-terry-clock-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Wick Trimmer (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Wick Trimmer (1941) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088399/wick-trimmer-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Whale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Whale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082300/whale-oil-lamp-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Church Clock Hands (1938) by Walter Praefke
Church Clock Hands (1938) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079269/church-clock-hands-1938-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Trammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewett
Trammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082072/trammel-c-1938-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Peavy (1938) by Max Fernekes
Peavy (1938) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080939/peavy-1938-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Drawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooley
Drawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079705/drawshave-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sturgeon Spear (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
Sturgeon Spear (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081837/sturgeon-spear-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157967/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Pipe Wrench (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Pipe Wrench (1940) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089530/pipe-wrench-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license