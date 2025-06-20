Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalwoodartwatercolournaturepublic domainsnowpaintingsHay Fork (1938) by Alfonso MorenoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 957 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3268 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor Autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194924/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licenseBit Brace (1938) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078655/bit-brace-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licensePollution poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596460/pollution-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHay Fork (1938) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080193/hay-fork-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15195037/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licenseGrain Basket (1938) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080059/grain-basket-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194354/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licenseStar Shaped Match Box (1938) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081766/star-shaped-match-box-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseBear collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597620/bear-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHay Knife (c. 1938) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080189/hay-knife-c-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseWinter snow festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597721/winter-snow-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChild's stool chair (1939) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083057/childs-stool-chair-1939-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseScoop (1938) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081392/scoop-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon winter travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613931/cartoon-winter-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseHay Fork (1938) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080195/hay-fork-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseLet it snow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597334/let-snow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDouble Ox Yoke (1938) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079679/double-yoke-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseSaint George & the Dragon, Carved Out of Section of Plank - Painted (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081332/image-dragon-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076848/sampler-c-1937-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseWinter forest background, blue watercolor holiday designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999304/winter-forest-background-blue-watercolor-holiday-designView licensePestle (1938) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080975/pestle-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseCute animal birthday party cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551174/cute-animal-birthday-party-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCrewel Bed Hanging (c. 1938) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079474/crewel-bed-hanging-c-1938-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseWinter forest background, blue watercolor holiday designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933514/winter-forest-background-blue-watercolor-holiday-designView licenseToy Bank: Frog (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082046/toy-bank-frog-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseCute mouse couple, love paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633535/cute-mouse-couple-love-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseHay Knife (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080197/hay-knife-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual art exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668000/virtual-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082071/trivet-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseProtect Koalas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118463/protect-koalas-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrock (probably 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074190/crock-probably-19371938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas light festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511401/christmas-light-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081304/rosette-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseTable (Lyre Pedestal) (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084856/table-lyre-pedestal-c-1939-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape illustration, aesthetic winter backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999591/landscape-illustration-aesthetic-winter-backgroundView licenseBootjack (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088977/bootjack-c-1940-doris-hollingsworthFree Image from public domain license