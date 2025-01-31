Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbar stoolchairphotoHigh Chair (1938) by Michael RiccitelliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 603 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2058 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRoom and home poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21831482/room-and-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChair (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079155/chair-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic postcard editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721649/aesthetic-postcard-editable-mockup-elementView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079415/corner-cupboard-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licensePotted plants poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459048/potted-plants-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080741/pa-german-chair-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseModern kitchen design poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10675500/modern-kitchen-design-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBanister Back Side Chair (1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078560/banister-back-side-chair-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583147/kitchen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079307/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTable (Occasional) (1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081868/table-occasional-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen furniture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521216/kitchen-furniture-instagram-post-templateView licenseHigh Chair (c. 1939) by Raymond Chardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083751/high-chair-c-1939-raymond-chardFree Image from public domain licenseCafe's picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13331096/cafes-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseWall-table (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082188/wall-table-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436973/furniture-instagram-post-templateView licenseBaby High Chair (1938) by John Swientochowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078539/baby-high-chair-1938-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain licenseKitchenware sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11674554/kitchenware-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaddler's Work Bench (1939) by Kathleen Spagnolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084474/saddlers-work-bench-1939-kathleen-spagnoloFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen supplies poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675156/kitchen-supplies-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseChild's High Chair (c. 1938) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079243/childs-high-chair-c-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen furniture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793133/kitchen-furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTable (Tripod) (1935/1942) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063369/table-tripod-19351942-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064624/card-table-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseJust listed Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013781/just-listed-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064623/card-table-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseCustomize your kitchen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680551/customize-your-kitchen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYouth's Chair (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087265/youths-chair-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licenseCustomize your kitchen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691075/customize-your-kitchen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083105/cigar-store-indian-c-1939-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseJust sold Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199902/just-sold-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLaced Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086223/laced-chair-c-1940-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning service Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032677/cleaning-service-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseOffice High Stool (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086425/office-high-stool-c-1940-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain licenseModern kitchen design poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806915/modern-kitchen-design-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Chair (c. 1940) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089444/pa-german-chair-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseJust listed blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070371/just-listed-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSideboard (c. 1938) by Michael Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081542/sideboard-c-1938-michael-franceFree Image from public domain license