Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotohumanHighboy (c. 1938) by Elisabeth FuldaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 988 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3373 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHighboy (c. 1939) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083746/highboy-c-1939-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHighboy (c. 1936) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066361/highboy-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseLearn to draw blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView licenseHighboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080220/highboy-c-1938-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseHighboy (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080244/highboy-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHighboy (c. 1937) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075211/highboy-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseHighboy (c. 1939) by Leonard Batteehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083750/highboy-c-1939-leonard-batteeFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083018/chest-drawers-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079197/chest-drawers-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity admission blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599255/university-admission-blog-banner-templateView licenseHighboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086032/highboy-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseHighboy-front and Side Views (c. 1936) by Fred Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066358/highboy-front-and-side-views-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseHighboy (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080217/highboy-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseGrow flower Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083016/chest-drawers-c-1939-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597183/garden-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest-On-Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079205/chest-on-chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion cover mockup, bedding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView licensePainted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080888/painted-chest-drawers-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy Cooking Tutorial Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931867/healthy-cooking-tutorial-facebook-post-templateView licenseChest (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseZoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082416/zoar-childs-bed-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHighboy (c. 1936) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066351/highboy-c-1936-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseNYE party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596695/nye-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHighboy (1936) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066355/highboy-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543046/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHighboy (1936) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066360/highboy-1936-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpoon Rack (c. 1937) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077349/spoon-rack-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license